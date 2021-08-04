Donald Trump “partied with Aerosmith” ahead of first GOP presidential debate in 2015





A million years ago, in 2015, before Donald Trump was elected leader of the free world, the first Republican presidential debate was held at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. By most accounts, Trump has not performed well.

“Tonight’s debate has proven that the Trump balloon is likely to lose air as quickly as helium takes it,” said Mark McKinnon, former media advisor to George W. Bush. “He was alternately mean, inconsistent, pessimistic, careless, contemptuous, irritable, unprepared and, ultimately, non-presidential.”

Well, it turns out there may be a reason for the “unprepared” part of McKinnon’s exam. Because the Trump team was busy hanging out with Aerosmith’s Joe Perry ahead of the debate.

In a detailed account of the campaign published by Business Insider, Corey Lewandowski, then Trump’s campaign manager, said, “We had a bit of downtime before we got into the arena. I got a phone call from Don McGahn, who was then our general counsel. “Hey, Aerosmith is close. Do you mind if they bring their tour bus and party with us for a little while?” We said, “100% – bring in Aerosmith!” “”

“So we sat down with Aerosmith about an hour before the debate,” he continued, “exchanging stories on Aerosmith rather than preparing for the debate.”

Former White House lawyer McGahn remembers things a little differently, saying, “It wasn’t the whole group. It was Joe Perry. He was intrigued by the emerging Trump phenomenon. brand new for everyone. Things that would come from March on any other campaign were perfectly normal for the Trump campaign.

“At this point Trump was getting ready for the debate, so Joe had to wait a bit. On his way out, Trump said something about ‘rock stars have all the ladies’, which Perry apparently got mad at, because he’s been married for decades and takes it all very seriously. After the debate, if you watch the movie, Joe goes on stage and finds Trump and tells him he’s married and he’s not sleeping. “

McGahn goes on to reveal that Perry’s presence at the debate may have been the result of another set of policies: Aerosmith’s own home affairs.

“The subtext is that Steven Tyler already had tickets for the debate via another wing of Trump Org,” says McGahn. “Joe didn’t want to be eclipsed – he wanted to meet Trump rather than just go to the debate. Apparently there’s a whole Aerosmith internal thing among the group’s political persuasion.”

Later that year, attorneys representing Steven Tyler issued a cease and desist order on Donald Trump for using Dream On at his political rallies. Three years later, the same thing happened with Livin ‘On The Edge.

Earlier this year, Joe Perry attended the Vatican’s Fifth International Conference, which saw “top doctors, scientists, religious leaders, ethicists, patient advocates, policy makers, philanthropists and influencers” come together to “engage. in powerful conversations about the latest breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare delivery and prevention. “

