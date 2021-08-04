Bio Farma admits vaccine stock is not sufficient to meet Jokowi’s goal





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – CEO of PT Organic Farm(Persero) Honesti Basyir said his party distributed around 95 million doses covid-19 vaccine ready. He acknowledged that Bio Farma’s supply did not meet President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) vaccination acceleration target. “To date we have distributed over 95 million doses, in fact, as directed by the president to increase the speed of vaccination per day to 2 or up to 3 million per day, it is far from sufficient” , he explained to MUI. event titled Joint Commitment to the National Movement of the Indonesian Ulema Council. , Tuesday (3/8). Despite this, he said the current vaccination rate was in the order of a million doses per day and the supply was still sufficient. Honesti said the speed of vaccine production and distribution will be increased in line with the acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccination. In addition to vaccines produced by Bio Farma, he added that supplies are also covered by imports of finished vaccines and vaccine subsidies from WHO or friendly countries. “Alhamdulillah, not only do we produce vaccines from Bio Farma, but there are also import sale and purchase agreements and subsidies from WHO or friendly countries,” he said. At the same time, he also stressed the importance of public awareness to get vaccinated as early as possible. According to Honesti, up to 80% of COVID-19 patients treated in hospitals are those who have not been vaccinated. The others, he said, were those whose vaccines were not complete or had been exposed before being vaccinated but were not detected early. Honesti then turned to the public debate regarding the best brand of vaccine. In response to this, Honesti said the best vaccine is the one that can be obtained the fastest. “The best vaccine is to get vaccinated quickly,” he concluded. Previously, Jokowi had targeted the Ministry of Health to be able to inject 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine per day from August. The objective is gradually raised to 3 million per day in November. [Gambas:Video CNN] (good / age)





