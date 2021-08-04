Biden administration decides to repeal Trump rule creating faster dishwashers





The Department of Energy on Tuesday released a proposal to repeal a Trump administration rule creating a new class of dishwashers that wash and dry in an hour.

The Trump administration rule established a separate product class for dishwashers that clean and dry dishes in an hour, an action that excluded these devices from current energy and water conservation standards. He had acted in response to a petition filed by the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a free market think tank.

Former President Donald Trump also often complained about efficiency standards which he said slowed down everything from dishwashers to shower heads.

The Biden administration’s energy department has already decided to reverse a change by the Trump administration regarding the definition of a showerhead intended to let more water flow.

Now the Department of Energy argues the Trump administration failed to follow a law requiring analysis of whether the changes to the dishwasher rules were designed to achieve the best technologically feasible improvement in efficiency and economically justified.

Environmental groups sued the Trump rule because it allowed the sale of a new class of dishwasher but did not set limits on energy and water use for that class, thereby bypassing existing standards energy and water efficiency. They said it undermines the agency’s energy conservation program, which also aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Reversing this senseless action will fill an illegal loophole that has allegedly undermined the country’s highly successful energy efficiency standards program, a program that saves consumers money and cuts dangerous emissions from power plants, a said Joe Vukovich of the Natural Resources Defense Council.

