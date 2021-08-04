Public should follow health protocols during PPKM: Mayor of West Jakarta





Jakarta (ANTARA) – West Jakarta Mayor Uus Kuswanto once again reminded the public to systematically follow health protocols and abide by the government’s decision to expand the restriction of level 4 community activities (PPKM) from August 3 to 9, 2021. The mayor deemed these actions necessary to help the government stem the spread of active cases of COVID-19 in Jakarta. “We will continue to oversee the implementation of the Level 4 community activity restriction by requiring people to follow health protocols in every activity. Kuswanto noted Tuesday in Jakarta. In addition, the public should participate in the mass vaccination program organized by the provincial government of Jakarta, which is available in every sub-district. Speaking about the surveillance of people, Kuswanto admitted that no more stringent measures were taken during the extended period of Level 4 PPKM. “It is as usual in West Jakarta and according to the most recent policy,” he said. Related News: West Jakarta Police Target Private Sector To Immunize 3,500 Children President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) announced the expansion of PPKM Level 4 from August 3-9, 2021. “Taking into account several indicators for this week’s cases, the government has decided to continue to apply the level 4 PPKM from August 3 to August 9, 2021, in several districts, with adjustments for activities and mobility. of people carried out according to the state of each region, “noted President Jokowi in a statement posted on YouTube. The government had previously applied the emergency PPKM from July 3 to 25, 2021, followed by the level 1 to 4 PPKM from July 26 to August 2, 2021. “The restriction of level 4 community activities, implemented from July 26 to August 2, 2021, gave good (results) at the national level compared to the previous one (restriction of community activities), both in terms of number of daily confirmed cases, positivity rate, recovery rate, or bed occupancy rate, “said the Head of State. President Jokowi also thanked the Indonesian citizens for their understanding and support for the implementation of the PPKM. “The choice of the people and the government is the same, that of facing the life-threatening COVID-19 pandemic and the economic threat of job losses,” he noted. President Jokowi suggested that the policy of applying the brake should be carried out aggressively following the recent trend of COVID-19 cases in order to combat the pandemic. “We cannot prepare the same policy in the long term. We must decide the rate of mobility of people based on the latest data, so that our choice is the right one to manage health or economic problems,” he said. he declares. He also recalled that respect for health protocols was the key to the collective protection of the health and economic conditions of the population. “I salute the participation and support of volunteers and generous people, who have helped the government enforce health protocols, facilitate self-isolation and other social efforts,” he said.

Related News: PPKM Extension Should Be Followed By Policy Improvement: PAN

Related news: Home Minister issues three instructions for PPKM extension

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/181986/public-should-follow-health-protocols-during-ppkm-west-jakarta-mayor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos