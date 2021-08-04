Trump-backed candidate Mike Carey wins special election primaries in Ohio’s 15th district, AP projects





CLEVELAND Mike Carey, a coal industry lobbyist backed by former President Donald Trump, won a primary in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

The race has been closely watched in its final days, following the defeat last week of a Trump-backed candidate in a special House election in Texas. A loss of Carey would have raised further questions about Trump’s ability to lead a stable future for the GOP.

Tonight, Republicans in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, our party leader, Carey said in his victory statement. . I couldn’t be more grateful for his support, and I’m proud to earn this victory to advance his America First program.

Carey will face State Representative Allison Russo, who the Associated Press said won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday in November.

The seat opened in May, when Republican Representative Steve Stivers resigned for a job in the private sector. The district stretches from the suburb of Columbus to rural southeastern Ohio.

Since stepping down in January, Trump has encouraged speculation that he could run for president again in 2024 and has worked to assert his influence by endorsing the messy GOP primaries and pushing forward. its own political program.

In Texas, however, Representative Jake Ellzey, a former state lawmaker, defeated Trump-backed candidate Susan Wright for the 6th Congressional District who was represented by Wright’s late husband. And Senate Republicans have so far ignored his threats of many primaries for those who compromise with Democrats on a deal on infrastructure spending. Carey’s victory spared the former president another high-profile political embarrassment and showed his support to carry weight.

Trump did everything for Carey, giving the candidate time on stage at a rally in June away from the Wellington, Ohio district. Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to Trump, led the financial aid through the Make America Great Again Action group he leads. The group has invested at least $ 350,000 in last-minute spending to boost Carey, including text messages and digital and TV advertising.

Nice Republican victory for Mike Carey. Big numbers! Thank you to Ohio and all of our wonderful American patriots, ”Trump said in a statement Tuesday night.

Ohio’s 15th, like Texas’ 6th, might be an imperfect measure of Trump’s tail. Special elections, especially in midsummer, can be low turnout affairs and local dynamics can be a factor, no matter how nationalized a Trump endorsement may be.

Stivers, who practiced a more moderate style of republicanism during Trump’s day, supported State Representative Jeff LaRe and dipped into his still-rich campaign fund to run ads publicizing his choice.

Several of Carey’s other rivals also had strong constituencies within the district which earned them a share of the primary vote. State Senator Bob Peterson boasted of an endorsement list of state legislative and local office holders from across the district. State Senator Stephanie Kunze had the support of the Republican Party in Franklin County, the largest of the districts.

And with such a wide scope, some Trump allies feared the pro-Trump vote would be split by other candidates who boasted of support from pro-Trump party wings. A political action committee affiliated with Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Has invested heavily to support Ron Hood, a former state lawmaker. Debbie Meadows, wife of former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, supported Ruth Edmonds, a former president of Columbus NAACP.

As other outside groups such as the Paul PAC became more involved in the race and the danger of losing another special election grew more pronounced, Trump reiterated his support for Carey on several occasions.

A lot of people are watching this one, Trump said in a “Careys phone call campaign organized for voters Monday night on the eve of the primary. It’s a big deal.”

