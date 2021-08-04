Boris Johnson abandons holidays abroad and takes a stay

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly planned to stay in the UK this year, instead of going abroad.

The move comes as travel restrictions for many destinations remain in place, meaning people across the UK are dropping plans to vacation abroad.

Even counties that are currently on safe lists could suddenly move to higher risk, meaning people will have to self-quarantine when they return home.

A senior government source told The Telegraph: The prime ministers are going to stay on vacation this year. “

Mr Johnson’s destination has yet to be announced. He vacationed in Scotland last summer.

Business leaders have called on the government to open up travel at a faster pace as the vacation flight industry faces a last-ditch show for the summer season.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has called for new regulations to help the travel industry and the UK economy more broadly cope with Covid, which would mean fewer people flying into the UK would have to isolate on arrival.

John Foster, CBI Policy Director, said: The international travel industry is in the last-ditch living room for the summer season. Restrictions must be relaxed if besieged companies are to reclaim any opportunity to trade their way to recovery this year.

The successful deployment of the vaccine in the UK, coupled with lessons learned throughout the pandemic, offers a real opportunity for more travel to resume safely. The UK urgently needs to expand the list of people able to avoid self-isolation on their return to include people who have received UK-approved vaccines, rather than just those who have received the vaccines of the NHS.

(PA Graphics)

It will be essential to restore the confidence of passengers. Establishing simple, consistent rules and communicating them clearly is essential.

The decision to drop the publication of an Amber Watchlist is a smart step towards this goal, but the government must consult with industry first, creating better policy and allowing for improved implementation.

In addition to lifting the restrictions, the government should prioritize the creation of an effective pre-travel system to assess the Covid status of passengers in order to avoid congestion at airports.

A report released by the CBI proposing new regulations for living with the virus calls for the use of mass testing to stop mass self-isolation, sometimes called test and release, to allow passengers to be tested upon arrival at the UK to avoid quarantine.

The CBI also called for better use of Covid secure tools, including hygiene and ventilation, a workable Covid passport regime for large sites, and mandatory mask rules for close contact situations, which would help industries at all levels.

He also said the government should expand the list of people able to avoid self-isolation upon their return to those who have received UK-approved vaccines, rather than just those who have received the NHS vaccine. , as it would help build confidence in international travel.

The CBI wants the government to maximize the UK’s leading vaccination program by encouraging groups with low absorption to get a vaccine, and also working with companies to organize an autumn booster program.

A DfT spokesperson said: We recognize that these are difficult times for the industry as we seek to balance the rapid reopening of international travel while protecting public health and vaccine deployment.

We regularly review our international travel policy, based on a range of factors and the latest scientific data available, and have provided $ 7 billion to help support the industry during the pandemic.

New rules allowing fully vaccinated passengers from the United States and European Orange List countries to avoid self-isolation upon arrival in the United Kingdom came into effect on Monday.

(PA Graphics)

The relaxation of the rules allows passengers who have received a double injection of a vaccine approved by regulators in the United States, the EU or Switzerland to avoid 10 days of isolation.

They will have to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test no later than the second day after arriving in England.

Ahead of their presentation, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab described the plans as a smart and sane approach and insisted it was a modest opening of restrictions.

Ministers had considered creating a new amber watchlist earlier this week for countries with rising infection rates and may soon be redlisted.

Spain and Italy could have been among the countries placed on this watch list, but that decision was reportedly scrapped after a split in Cabinet.

