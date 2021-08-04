Politics
Boris Johnson abandons holidays abroad and takes a stay
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly planned to stay in the UK this year, instead of going abroad.
The move comes as travel restrictions for many destinations remain in place, meaning people across the UK are dropping plans to vacation abroad.
Even counties that are currently on safe lists could suddenly move to higher risk, meaning people will have to self-quarantine when they return home.
A senior government source told The Telegraph: The prime ministers are going to stay on vacation this year. “
Mr Johnson’s destination has yet to be announced. He vacationed in Scotland last summer.
Business leaders have called on the government to open up travel at a faster pace as the vacation flight industry faces a last-ditch show for the summer season.
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has called for new regulations to help the travel industry and the UK economy more broadly cope with Covid, which would mean fewer people flying into the UK would have to isolate on arrival.
John Foster, CBI Policy Director, said: The international travel industry is in the last-ditch living room for the summer season. Restrictions must be relaxed if besieged companies are to reclaim any opportunity to trade their way to recovery this year.
The successful deployment of the vaccine in the UK, coupled with lessons learned throughout the pandemic, offers a real opportunity for more travel to resume safely. The UK urgently needs to expand the list of people able to avoid self-isolation on their return to include people who have received UK-approved vaccines, rather than just those who have received the vaccines of the NHS.
(PA Graphics)
It will be essential to restore the confidence of passengers. Establishing simple, consistent rules and communicating them clearly is essential.
The decision to drop the publication of an Amber Watchlist is a smart step towards this goal, but the government must consult with industry first, creating better policy and allowing for improved implementation.
In addition to lifting the restrictions, the government should prioritize the creation of an effective pre-travel system to assess the Covid status of passengers in order to avoid congestion at airports.
A report released by the CBI proposing new regulations for living with the virus calls for the use of mass testing to stop mass self-isolation, sometimes called test and release, to allow passengers to be tested upon arrival at the UK to avoid quarantine.
The CBI also called for better use of Covid secure tools, including hygiene and ventilation, a workable Covid passport regime for large sites, and mandatory mask rules for close contact situations, which would help industries at all levels.
He also said the government should expand the list of people able to avoid self-isolation upon their return to those who have received UK-approved vaccines, rather than just those who have received the NHS vaccine. , as it would help build confidence in international travel.
The CBI wants the government to maximize the UK’s leading vaccination program by encouraging groups with low absorption to get a vaccine, and also working with companies to organize an autumn booster program.
A DfT spokesperson said: We recognize that these are difficult times for the industry as we seek to balance the rapid reopening of international travel while protecting public health and vaccine deployment.
We regularly review our international travel policy, based on a range of factors and the latest scientific data available, and have provided $ 7 billion to help support the industry during the pandemic.
New rules allowing fully vaccinated passengers from the United States and European Orange List countries to avoid self-isolation upon arrival in the United Kingdom came into effect on Monday.
(PA Graphics)
The relaxation of the rules allows passengers who have received a double injection of a vaccine approved by regulators in the United States, the EU or Switzerland to avoid 10 days of isolation.
They will have to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test no later than the second day after arriving in England.
Ahead of their presentation, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab described the plans as a smart and sane approach and insisted it was a modest opening of restrictions.
Ministers had considered creating a new amber watchlist earlier this week for countries with rising infection rates and may soon be redlisted.
Spain and Italy could have been among the countries placed on this watch list, but that decision was reportedly scrapped after a split in Cabinet.
For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone.
Sources
2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/uk-news/boris-johnson-ditch-foreign-holiday-21219944
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]