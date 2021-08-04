Deadly wildfires are heading towards Turkish power plant – world

MARMARIS: A roaring blaze rushed towards a Turkish thermal power plant on Tuesday and farmers herded panicked cattle towards the sea as wildfires that killed eight people raged for a seventh day.

The nation of 84 million people has been horrified as the most destructive forest fires in generations wipe out virgin forests and rich farmland on swathes of Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean coasts.

Frightened tourists were forced to climb onto boats for safety reasons and dozens of villages were evacuated as high winds and rising heat spread the flames.

An AFP team in the Aegean town of Marmaris saw farmers pulling their howling animals from burning barns and dragging them to the relative safety of the beach.

Officials in neighboring Greece have blamed two small fires on the island of Rhodes and the Peloponnese peninsula to a record-breaking heat wave they associate with climate change.

Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Farenheit) in southern Turkey also triggered a record increase in electricity consumption that led to blackouts on Monday in cities like Ankara and Istanbul.

Turkey’s Energy Ministry blamed the blackouts on drought conditions that emptied dams responsible for hydropower production and a “record high” in heat consumption of electricity.

But the mayor of the Aegean coastal town of Milas said he was more worried about what could happen if an uncontrolled fire raising huge plumes of smoke over the area engulfed the local thermal power plant.

The mayor of Milas, Muhammet Tokat, posted on Twitter a series of increasingly urgent messages showing the flames spreading up a hill towards the alleged site of the plant.

“It’s a critical location,” he said in a video showing the flames.

“The fire reached the residential complexes,” he posted an hour later. “Going beyond this hill will mean the fire will reach a whole new dimension.”

Tokat is a member of Turkey’s main opposition party and is among a growing number of voices critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s response to the disaster.

The Turkish leader has been the target of a torrent of angry mockery on social media for throwing tea bags at confused residents as he visited the affected area under heavy police escort last weekend.

Many Turks are turning to social media for information after the crackdown that followed a failed coup against Erdogan in 2016 that saw major TV stations and newspapers fall under government influence.

Erdogan’s media assistant, Fahrettin Altun, warned that “the information disseminated on social media platforms, instant messaging groups and forums is fake news” designed to make Turkey look week.

“Please, let’s rely on statements from official authorities,” he tweeted.

The government said Monday evening that it had put out 145 fires and was still fighting nine.

Turkey’s defense and interior ministers said they are also mobilizing their forces to help firefighters.

Police said they intended to use water spray tanks of the type used to disperse protests and unauthorized gatherings.

But the mayor of Milas said his previous calls for help with firefighting planes went unanswered.

“It was obvious this would happen,” he tweeted as the blaze approached the power plant. “I’m going to cry with anger.”