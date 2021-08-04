Farm unions prepare to face BJP in political arena | Latest India News

At Jantar Mantar, an 18th century observatory in India’s national capital, a mock farmers’ parliament is in session, barely a mile from India’s imposing parliament. Lawmakers in the mock parliament unanimously approve a range of laws, ranging from repealing real-world anti-farmer laws to enacting legal guarantees for guaranteed farm prices.

The protests in New Delhi by agricultural unions against three agricultural laws enacted by the Modi government last year are full of colorful acts of high symbolism, supported by nearly 200 farmers from various food bolus states.

Elsewhere in the hinterland, however, agricultural unions are preparing to fiercely resist the agricultural policies of the government led by Narendra Modi. The protests continued, having started in November 2020, from Punjab to Haryana and Rajasthan, and especially in Uttar Pradesh, where parliamentary elections will be held next year.

At first glance, farmers have had little success in convincing the government to abolish three laws that provide for freer agricultural markets, allowing large supermarkets and food companies to source their supplies directly from farmers. The legislation also allows traders to store large amounts of food for future sales and sets a new format for contract farming.

Read also | Agricultural laws: SAD-BSP deputies give stalks of wheat to parliamentariansns

Aside from the issue of repealing the laws, we are ready to discuss any provision of the laws at any time, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said twice this month.

The Modi government argued that laws are important to boost rural investment and farm income. Allowing food companies to stockpile large quantities, for example, aims to incent private investors to build spacious and modern silos, according to the government.

The changes have annoyed farmers, who say the new laws will expose them to exploitation by big buyers. They prefer to rely on heavily regulated government-backed markets, which are not free from corruption, but allow farmers to get guaranteed prices for grain.

These markets are also nested, meaning that farmers depend on middlemen not only to sell their produce, but also to obtain credit to cover cultivation costs, which some studies have shown to be a reason for market inefficiencies.

Farmers demanded a flagship law that will legally guarantee benchmark rates, called minimum support prices, for all products, regardless of market conditions.

You will see the impact (of peasant unrest) in the elections. Please wait, said Rakesh Tikait, a farm manager representing the Bharatiya Kisan Union team.

Behind the curtains, strategies are emerging to campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which reigns both in the Center and in states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Farmers from both states participate heavily in the protests.

A core of farm leaders forms the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organization that coordinates protests that are now well organized in at least five major states: Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. The first two are governed by the BJP.

The SKM Coordinating Committee is the driving force behind the politically difficult wave of protests. And as elections approach in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, he is planning a campaign specifically directed against the BJP.

SKM’s decision-making body includes regional farm managers who have their own area of ​​influence and have therefore been assigned powers.

Tikait is influential in western Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to the Baliyan khap, a dominant clan among the Jat agrarian community in western UP, most of which are made up of sugar cane farmers. They voted overwhelmingly for the ruling BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha and the 2017 legislative elections.

Tikait has built a wave of support for the unrest by raising local agricultural issues, such as pending payment issues from millers to sugarcane producers, in addition to the increased demand for the repeal of agricultural laws.

We say repeal these laws. The government is not listening. We oppose the BJP because it introduced these laws and refuses to abandon them. Tikait makes it clear that he will work to defeat BJP.

His organization has planned for at least 100 mahapanchayats, or traditional clan-based rural gatherings, in Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow ko Dilli banayenge (will turn Lucknow into another Delhi, he said.

The rallies could be embarrassing for the BJP as they claim to reveal numbers. The state government had said it would buy every grain produced by farmers. Uttar Pradesh produced nearly 30 million tonnes of wheat this time, but the government only bought around 6.5 million tonnes, according to figures up to July 26, said Yogendra Yadav, another key farm leader, addressing the crowd last week. Such statistics are repeated until nausea.

The BJP, which won a landslide in the 2017 parliamentary elections and won 76% of the seats in recent polls by local bodies, is hoping its pro-farmers policy will bear fruit.

The political fallout (of these protests) is not of great concern. Measures taken by the government to improve farm incomes, cash transfers to farmers, linkage of markets, construction of warehouses, expansion of purchases, financing of agricultural markets known as mandis , all this will counteract any negative fallout, said Gopal Aggarwal, national spokesperson for the BJP. supervise economic affairs.

Farm leaders like Gurnam Singh Charuni, the backbone of the agitation, openly want to support the candidates and have even toyed with the idea of ​​fighting the polls with a common party of farmers.

The SKM rejected Charunis’ proposals, suspending him twice for violating a promise to maintain apolitical agitation. But he is too important to let go, so the suspensions lasted each time a week.

There are ways to intervene electorally by highlighting farmers’ problems, said Darshan Pal, a doctor who coordinates the protests.

Charuni, a brand, is credited with extending the agitation of farmers to Haryana, before it entered camps along Delhi’s borders.

What I have decided is that we will support specific candidates from various parties who will only voice farmers’ concerns. This is my Punjab mission. It should be done in all states, Charuni said. The Punjab faces elections next year.

In Rajasthan, one of the main lieutenants of the agricultural turmoil is Amra Ram, who belongs to All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), an organization affiliated with the left. The AIKS exerts considerable influence in the Shekhawati belt of Rajasthan, an important agricultural and political belt.

Rajasthan is all clear. No farmer wants farm laws, Ram said. However, BJP spokesperson Aggarwal said that as a result of interactions with farmers in states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, farmers not only supported agricultural reforms, but also supported agricultural reforms. were also involved.

In 2017, a large-scale farmers’ uprising failed to reduce the BJP’s fortunes, despite the fact that thousands of people traveled to Delhi and shared the stage with the main opposition leaders. The Modi government largely won the 2019 national elections.

At the time, when asked why the agitation of farmers failed to influence voting patterns, Yogendra Yadav, a professional psephologist and political analyst before assuming his current role as a farm leader, had said: The problem is, farmers don’t vote as farmers. They vote as Brahmins, Muslims, Dalits, etc. Yadav was referring to the well-known model of voting according to castes and religious lines.

This time it will be different, Tikait said.