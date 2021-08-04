Some are against calling the current US-China rivalry the “new cold war,” and they are right. For greater clarity, we should limit the “cold war” to the armed tension of 1946-1989 between the United States and the Soviet Union. What is happening now, a contest over who will rule the world, is more subtle and requires an entirely different strategy.



Some argue that the Cold War began with the American-British interventions of 1918 against Lenin’s nascent Bolshevik regime. A neglected starting point: During World War II, Stalin trained Communists from Eastern Europe to seize their homeland. I prefer 1946, the year Kennan sent his “long telegram” which instructed Washington on Soviet objectives and methods. Gorbachev’s liberation of Eastern European satellites in 1989 effectively ended the Cold War.



Not really cold, the “cold war” was invented (perhaps by George Orwell) before some parts became hot (Korea, Vietnam) and precarious (Berlin Wall, Cuban missiles). Mutual nuclear deterrence prevented the worst.



Could the Cold War have ended sooner? After Stalin’s death in 1953, his security chief Beria was in favor of a peace deal, but he was arrested and shot dead. So no, it had to continue until a Soviet leader was forced to admit that his economy was so bad it needed a breather. Gorbachev attempted reforms that ended up collapsing the system.



The Cold War did not blow up the planet and provided jobs for two generations of Americans. My father worked for North American Aviation and I worked for the US Information Agency 1964-1967. It was a good job: decent pay and benefits, travel and no serious work involved.



The old Cold War brought 40 years of rigid containment doctrine, which Kennan himself quickly regretted. Every movement of the opponent had to be countered, no matter where. Neither side understood that Third World nationalism and neutralism were not under anyone’s control. We have made Vietnam a must-see war against Chinese expansionism. (It wasn’t.) We didn’t take the Sino-Soviet split of 1960 seriously until Nixon, of all, acted in 1972. Few people understood that the economy Soviet collapse at an accelerated pace.



The Cold War had an ideological component, now reduced to the Marxist notion that the capitalist West must decline. This contest is not intended to spread or stop Communism. The internal structures of the countries are their business. The question is who will be the greatest power in the world.



The current Sino-American rivalry is economic rather than military. Now Russia is China’s junior ally, its supplier of raw materials and hacking expertise. Beijing, with a bit of residual Marxism, sees a declining US economy: China manufactures while we trade real estate and Bitcoins. China’s military growth is aimed at keeping the United States at bay, not taking over the world. Stuck in Cold War thought, we reflexively turn to military responses, leading to endless and indecisive wars.



Several academics claim that China’s grand strategy is to displace the United States as a global hegemon – from the Greek “leader,” now with negative and authoritarian overtones. Trade agreements and transportation routes will restore China as “the Middle Kingdom.” Beijing does not report it, but Party officials find out. Ancient cultural nationalism, not socialism, animates China.



Economic problems can slow down China’s rise to power: bad investments, corruption, indebtedness, capital flight and the non-fully convertible RMB currency. His “Belt and Road” initiative has cost China money and angered “debt trap diplomacy”. The one-man rule of party leader and President Xi Jinping portends a succession crisis.



So, what to call this new rivalry? Since it opposes two hegemons, what about the “competition that leads”? War is always possible – say, over Taiwan or cyber penetration – but neither side wants armed conflict, something both would lose. China plans to get by without war as exhausted America weakens.



Are they right? We seem determined to weaken ourselves. Politically polarized, we cannot even provide infrastructure repairs, voting rights and COVID vaccinations. Our businesses are abandoning resilience and redundancy for profit, leaving us wide open to hackers. Offshore tax havens remove productive investment from our national economy. (China and Russia have a bigger problem with no hope of recovering the trillions.)



Does the world need a dominant power? For reasonable global stability, yes. Its currency is the indispensable standard for world trade. It applies trade rules and slows down aggression and depredation. In the 19th century Britain played this role, for most of the 20th the United States did. Do you want to try to live under Chinese hegemony?



Yale historian John Lewis Gaddis, in his 1997 “We Now Know”, reviews and revises the history of the Cold War. He finds it littered with erroneous perceptions and assumptions. Anything we could go wrong, we did. Fortunately, it did not explode. Small consolation: the Soviets were just as bad. For the current who-leader struggle, let’s be smart and nimble, using more savings and fewer military personnel. And remember, cyber is the new nuclear.





