FirstFT: Tencent imposes restrictions on children’s games

Tencent announced new restrictions on how long minors can play its games online after the Chinese internet group came under intense pressure from state media, which called the games ” spiritual opium “.

In a social media post, the company said it was introducing the measures after “competent authorities” demanded greater protection for minors in gambling and companies fulfilling their “social responsibility”.

Shares of Tencent, whose online gaming business generated Rmb 39.1 billion ($ 6 billion) in the first quarter and accounted for 30% of its total revenue, fell 10.8% in Hong Kong before reduce losses by 6.6%. . That left the title down almost a quarter over the past month. The company’s market value fell $ 400 billion from its January high.

The renewed volatility came after Chinese tech stocks experienced their worst month since the global financial crisis in July following an unprecedented regulatory campaign against tech sectors including education, ridesharing and social media.

Elsewhere in Chinese tech: Ecommerce group Alibaba also reported slower growth in the second quarter, falling short of analysts’ expectations as its core e-commerce business weakened and its stocks were weakened by the tightening of the Chinese regulatory environment. Sign up for our #techft newsletter for the latest news.

1. New York Governor Sexually Harassed Women, Andrew Cuomo, Violated Federal and State Laws by Sexually Harassing Numerous Women, Report Finds Successful Investigation. Letitia James, the state attorney general who appointed the investigators, said the investigation revealed a “deeply disturbing but clear picture” of a toxic workplace. President Joe Biden called on Cuomo, a former close ally, to step down. (FT, AP)

2. Singapore to grant first cryptocurrency license The city-state is set to grant regulatory consent to a cryptocurrency exchange for the first time, as it becomes a key battleground in the attempt to secure it. digital asset industry to seduce watchdogs in global financial centers.

More crypto news: The chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission seeks new powers to protect investors in the “Wild West” cryptocurrency markets. Meanwhile, the IMF has warned against using crypto as legal tender ahead of El Salvador’s plans to do so from September.

3. Pakistan complains about Washington’s coldness Pakistani national security adviser complains about US President Joe Biden’s failure to contact Prime Minister Imran Khan as Washington seeks help to stop the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops.

“If a phone call is a concession, if a security relationship is a concession, Pakistan has options,” Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan’s national security adviser, told the Financial Times in an interview with the Pakistani embassy. in Washington.

4. Missing Belarusian activist found hanged in Kiev park Vitaly Shishov was found hanging from a tree near his home in Ukraine on Tuesday. Local police said his death could have passed for suicide. Earlier this week, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the West to toughen sanctions to put pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko to restore democracy and end deepening repression.

5. Bolsonaro under investigation into allegations of electoral fraud Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s legal problems escalated after a court opened an investigation into his unfounded warnings of electoral fraud in the presidential elections of next year, an investigation that could lead to his disqualification.

Tokyo Olympic team Simone Biles won a bronze medal in the gymnastics balance beam competition © TATYANA ZENKOVICH / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Simone Biles won a bronze medal on balance beam, a week after retiring from several competitions to focus on her mental health.

Karsten Warholm broke his own world record in the longest men’s 400-meter hurdles race ever.

The game is getting closer to the biggest sporting event in the world. We might one day see video games at the Olympics proper.

The International Olympic Committee has opened an investigation into the Belarusian Olympic Committee after sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya accused her country’s authorities of trying to force her to leave Tokyo.

New York City will require proof of vaccination for a variety of indoor activities, from restaurants to health clubs and concerts, the city’s mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

Chinese officials believe the main chain of transmission for the country’s latest outbreak is from a contaminated plane from Russia.

The White House is expected to announce a new moratorium on evictions after an earlier ban on evictions expired this weekend.

The IMF has agreed to an allocation of $ 650 billion of its Special Drawing Rights to boost pandemic finances in low- and middle-income countries. (FT, Reuters)

PMI data services China, the Eurozone, France, Germany, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States will release the PMI figures today. The rush for data figures for manufacturing and services in July will provide further insight into the health of the economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

Japanese Corporate Profits In a big day for Japanese corporate profits, automakers Toyota and Honda are releasing their first quarter results today, in addition to Sony and SoftBank. Catch up on Wednesday’s full corporate earnings list.

First anniversary of the explosion in the port of Beirut August 4 marks one year since the explosion in Lebanon which killed at least 220 people. Earlier this month, Middle East correspondent Chloe Cornish reflected on the country’s hell year.

Families of the blast victims demonstrate outside the residence of the Lebanese Interior Minister this month © AFP / Getty Images

The terms of China’s massive lending wave The country is the world’s largest lender to governments. Between 2008 and 2019, the Development Bank of China and the Import-Export Bank of China lent $ 462 billion. However, the terms of these loans to sovereign borrowers have remained secret. Until now.

We must not be optimistic about the decline in population The impact of the pandemic on procreation may prove to be fleeting. But it drew attention to the long-term decline in the number of babies women have almost everywhere, writes Sarah O’Connor.

Goldman Sachs Rinses Billions From Business It Wants To Cut The bank raked in record asset management revenues in the last quarter thanks to a company investing the group’s equity on Wall Street. But rather than expanding it, Goldman is seeking to downsize the company in order to appeal to regulators and investors.

Is Joe Biden’s Presidency Vulnerable to Inflation? The pandemic recovery in the United States has been remarkably vigorous after Joe Biden approved $ 1,400 in direct payments to low- and middle-income households and vaccinations promptly lifted restrictions and exploded spending. The only stain on an otherwise encouraging picture: higher than expected inflation.

It’s Summer Vacation Season Almost four years after being devastated by Hurricane Irma, Necker Island, Sir Richard Branson’s 74-acre private oasis, has reopened to guests. Meanwhile, James Max asks if owning a vacation home is worth it. Maybe going to someone else’s private island is worth it.

