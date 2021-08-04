Rep. Billy Long kicks off Missouri Senate campaign after meeting Trump





Long’s advisers include Jamestown Associates, the prominent Republican media company that designed ads for Trump’s presidential campaigns, and Caroline Wren, who was one of the main fundraisers in Trump’s re-election effort. Long also hired Kellyanne Conway, who was Trump’s White House adviser and led the final months of his 2016 campaign, to serve as senior adviser.

Conway, who is also advising several other 2022 candidates, is on an invitation as a special guest at a donor event Long is hosting next week in Springfield, Missouri.

Long, 65, who is running to replace retired GOP Senator Roy Blunt, joins a Republican primary field that includes State Attorney General Eric Schmitt, attorney Mark McCloskey, Rep. Vicky Hartzler and former Governor Eric Greitens. Earlier on Tuesday, Representative Ann Wagner announced that she would not be joining the primary, but would instead run for re-election in her district. But with so many contenders already in the race, the competition for donors is on: Long sends out invitations to next week’s fundraiser featuring a host committee of nearly 100 major donors, including the director of Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris and the owner of the trucking company Robert Low.

Trump has yet to approve a candidate in the race, although he has been in regular contact with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley on how to enter the contest. Hawley, who has received information from all of the major Republican candidates, has so far given no indication of who he might support.

In a state that Trump won by 15 points, candidates go to great lengths to prove their allegiance to the former president. Just this week, a super PAC aligned with Schmitt began running a digital ad with an image of him standing alongside Trump. Greitens, meanwhile, recently campaigned with former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle signed on as Greitens’ national campaign chair. In June, weeks before his Senate campaign was announced, Long traveled with Trump to the southern border.

Greitens, who stepped down in 2018 following allegations he sexually assaulted a woman, is causing widespread concern in key GOP circles. A victory in Greitens’ primaries, worry many party officials, could give Democrats a chance to win the general election in a state where they would likely find it difficult to compete otherwise. This, in turn, would jeopardize the GOP’s prospects of seizing the majority in the Senate, which is currently split 50-50.

Long appeared to take an implied blow to Greitens in his Wednesday night announcement.

We need to get the Senate back, you won’t get nothing until you get the Senate back, and I’m the guy who can win that Senate seat in Missouri and make sure we don’t have a big run there. -low, Long told Fox’s Carlson.

Greitens has struggled to raise funds, despite having the backing of Richard Uihlein, a billionaire executive at a shipping and industrial supplies company who is one of the Republican Party’s biggest donors. Other major donors who have entered the race include tech investor Peter Thiel, who contributed to the Schmitt-aligned super PAC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/03/billy-long-missouri-senate-campaign-502358 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos