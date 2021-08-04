75% of vaccines shipped to Indonesian provinces administered, Southeast Asia News and Top Stories

Many Indonesian provinces have been slow to administer Covid-19 vaccines, unfazed by the Delta variant of the coronavirus which is sweeping the fourth most populous country in the world.

Data from the Health Ministry showed yesterday that of the 91 million doses sent to 34 provinces since January, 68.6 million – or 75 percent – had been administered.

Densely populated provinces, such as West Java and East Java, are among those with the slowest pace of distribution.

As of Monday, West Java, with a population of 50 million, had received 11.6 million doses but administered nine million. East Java, with a population of 40 million, had received 13.2 million doses but 10.8 million had been administered, the data showed.

Only three provinces – Riau, Riau and Bangka Belitung Islands – had fully managed the quantity delivered.

Indonesia aims to vaccinate 214 million people by the end of this year – or about three-quarters of the population – including people aged 12 to 18. So far, around 20 million people have received both doses of the vaccination schedule.

President Joko Widodo said Indonesia is taking a three-pronged approach in tackling the wave of Covid-19: stepping up vaccination, enforcing strict health protocols and stepping up testing and tracing.

“First, we are speeding up vaccination, especially in regions with high mobility and economic activity. , mainly in parts of Java and Bali.

He promised the country would set up more centralized quarantine facilities and also ensure the availability of drugs and oxygen.

The lockdown that began on July 3 covers parts of Java and Bali, and 15 other cities and regencies, including Sumatra and Sulawesi. It resulted in the suspension of most activities and the closure of non-essential public places, including shopping malls, places of worship and parks.

Java and Bali are now reporting less than half of the number of daily confirmed cases reported in mid-July.

Other areas have started to see an upsurge in infections, but the government has noted that these areas are less densely populated compared to Java and Bali, and similar control measures may be applied there. Getting away from some of these places, however, can be difficult.

Indonesia has so far reported around 3.5 million cases and nearly 99,000 deaths from Covid-19. Yesterday it recorded 33,900 new cases and 1,598 additional deaths.

The country has obtained 480 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from different brands and around a third have been delivered. In Southeast Asia, it is the country with the largest stock of vaccines available.

But getting them distributed to people across the archipelago was a daunting task due to physical challenges such as vast distances and difficult terrain.

Politics and bureaucracy also stood in the way. Many local leaders – mayors, regents and provincial governors – are affiliated with different political parties, organizations and groups, and have often been uncooperative, posing a stumbling block to the vaccination campaign.

The Ministry of Health has mobilized the army and the police to speed up vaccinations. Queues for beatings at police stations and territorial military headquarters across the country have become commonplace.

The government has also involved a wide range of civil society groups, alumni clubs and religious organizations, the two largest – Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah – each with tens of millions of members.