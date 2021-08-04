Politics
75% of vaccines shipped to Indonesian provinces administered, Southeast Asia News and Top Stories
Many Indonesian provinces have been slow to administer Covid-19 vaccines, unfazed by the Delta variant of the coronavirus which is sweeping the fourth most populous country in the world.
Data from the Health Ministry showed yesterday that of the 91 million doses sent to 34 provinces since January, 68.6 million – or 75 percent – had been administered.
Densely populated provinces, such as West Java and East Java, are among those with the slowest pace of distribution.
As of Monday, West Java, with a population of 50 million, had received 11.6 million doses but administered nine million. East Java, with a population of 40 million, had received 13.2 million doses but 10.8 million had been administered, the data showed.
Only three provinces – Riau, Riau and Bangka Belitung Islands – had fully managed the quantity delivered.
Indonesia aims to vaccinate 214 million people by the end of this year – or about three-quarters of the population – including people aged 12 to 18. So far, around 20 million people have received both doses of the vaccination schedule.
President Joko Widodo said Indonesia is taking a three-pronged approach in tackling the wave of Covid-19: stepping up vaccination, enforcing strict health protocols and stepping up testing and tracing.
“First, we are speeding up vaccination, especially in regions with high mobility and economic activity. , mainly in parts of Java and Bali.
He promised the country would set up more centralized quarantine facilities and also ensure the availability of drugs and oxygen.
The lockdown that began on July 3 covers parts of Java and Bali, and 15 other cities and regencies, including Sumatra and Sulawesi. It resulted in the suspension of most activities and the closure of non-essential public places, including shopping malls, places of worship and parks.
Java and Bali are now reporting less than half of the number of daily confirmed cases reported in mid-July.
Other areas have started to see an upsurge in infections, but the government has noted that these areas are less densely populated compared to Java and Bali, and similar control measures may be applied there. Getting away from some of these places, however, can be difficult.
Indonesia has so far reported around 3.5 million cases and nearly 99,000 deaths from Covid-19. Yesterday it recorded 33,900 new cases and 1,598 additional deaths.
The country has obtained 480 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from different brands and around a third have been delivered. In Southeast Asia, it is the country with the largest stock of vaccines available.
But getting them distributed to people across the archipelago was a daunting task due to physical challenges such as vast distances and difficult terrain.
Politics and bureaucracy also stood in the way. Many local leaders – mayors, regents and provincial governors – are affiliated with different political parties, organizations and groups, and have often been uncooperative, posing a stumbling block to the vaccination campaign.
The Ministry of Health has mobilized the army and the police to speed up vaccinations. Queues for beatings at police stations and territorial military headquarters across the country have become commonplace.
The government has also involved a wide range of civil society groups, alumni clubs and religious organizations, the two largest – Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah – each with tens of millions of members.
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/75-of-vaccines-shipped-to-indonesia-provinces-administered
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]