MQM-P says he can help open businesses in town if Imran Khan allows it – Journal





KARACHI: While reiterating its opposition to the current containment of Sindh by the provincial government, the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) said on Tuesday that it could help open Karachi’s businesses if Prime Minister Imran Khan does so. authorizes it, warning that the fate of the provincial capital and the urban center could not be decided by the inhabitants of the rural areas because it was only the right of the Karachiites.

MQM-P leader Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi visibly looked angry and aggressive at the provincial ruling party who he said was deliberately taking action in the name of Covid-19 restrictions that could harm the economic situation of the inhabitants of the business capital of the country. He warned that there was strong anger among the population against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government and that the situation could explode at any time.

The fate of Karachi cannot be decided by the federal or provincial government, he said at a press conference at the MQM-Ps Bahadurabad office with representatives of business organizations who visited lawmakers and party leaders before their speech to the media. It can no longer be tolerated that decisions concerning the people of Karachi are made by the people of Dadu. How can you allow businesses on the outskirts of the same city 24 hours a day [while] don’t you even allow people to leave their homes at night? I suggest that the government of Sindh abandon these ethnic prejudices and treat the people of this city as their own.

He rejected the lockdown imposed by the government of Sindh and called it anti-Karachi and against economic interests that harmed the daily lives of people and the businesses of traders.

Demands relief measures for traders affected by foreclosure

Dr Siddiqi demanded the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit with a smooth continuation of the Sindh government’s vaccination process instead of lockdown.

It is so regrettable that the government of Sindh has remained indifferent to the urban areas of the province. As a taxpayer and a citizen, I ask the government of Sindh that a budget of several hundred billion has been allocated but what measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus? he said.

He demanded immediate exemption from all taxes while declaring Karachi and Hyderabad as disaster-stricken cities where traders had lost millions of rupees over the course of more than a year. The Sindh government, he said, should prove its ownership of Karachi by announcing relief measures for traders in the city.

I also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan to make a decision if he truly believes the full lockdown is a problem in and of itself and not part of a solution, he said. If he [PM Imran Khan] decides, we would help open up businesses in the city and ensure that no lockdowns were imposed on businesses in Karachi. This is a deliberate move by the PPP government, which wants to hit businesses and the economy as any negative impact on Karachi, which is the country’s economic capital, would ultimately affect the national economy.

Heads of business organizations Sharjeel Goplani and Jameel Paracha also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the support of MQM-P. They warned that if the Sindh government did not review the situation immediately, a large number of traders and small business operators would default.

Posted in Dawn, le 4 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1638667/mqm-p-says-it-can-help-open-businesses-in-city-if-allowed-by-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos