Is Cuomo going to resign? Powerful men have a habit of not backing down





That New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, has yet to resign from his post puts his ego and nerve in alliance with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, two other American politicians accused of wrongdoing but who would not back down .

Cuomo is a serial stalker, according to his own state attorney general, who has investigated allegations of sexual harassment and bullying that first surfaced last year and has conducted a thorough investigation.

Although New York Attorney General Letitia James did not recommend criminal charges against Cuomo, she identified a “deeply disturbing but clear picture” of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment and intimidation for those who have manifested themselves.

It is not a unique piece. It is not a single accuser. This is alleged harassment of government employees, current and former, as well as people outside of government. These are 11 credible allegations.

“I believe in women. And I believe in these 11 women,” James said.

Read the full 168-page report here.

Cuomo denies the allegations. He responded to two of them in a recorded speech, where he said that one claim was a case of mistaken intentions and another was simply false. He surely has an explanation for the other nine. He also tried to appear respectful to his accusers while denying their allegations. Responding to a charge in the New York Times that he kissed a woman at a party who didn’t want to be kissed, he showed photos of himself kissing and touching all kinds of people and supported that kisses and touches were a sign of warmth that he had learned from his mother and father.

“There are hundreds if not thousands of photos of me using the exact same gesture. I do it with everyone. Black and white, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people I meet on the street, ”the governor said.

Cuomo can truly believe himself to be innocent and the target of political attack. Clinton may have believed the same when he was sued for harassment and later when the Starr report exposed his infidelity in the White House. Trump has said he is the target of several “witch hunts,” that odd phrase he clung to and used when accused of harassment or worse by several women, which he denied.

In their cases, tribalism won.

Clinton refused to resign and came out of the impeachment process stronger than ever. Democrats in the Senate protected him from impeachment. His approval rating actually went up.

Trump used allegations against Clinton to deflect allegations against him in 2016. Then he refused to withdraw from the 2016 presidential election, shot the moon and was elected after he spoke of catching women by their genitals in an audio leaked shortly before election day. He survived it all.

The playbook that Clinton and Trump wrote, and that Cuomo seems to be following, goes something like this: deny, hijack, don’t quit, or back down.

Unlike, say, Sen. Al Franken, the former Minnesota senator who was pressured to resign at the height of #MeToo’s record in 2017, essentially ending his political career even though he claimed some of the allegations weren’t there. were not true.

Perhaps the difference for Cuomo is that his own party is turning against him, as the Democrats have against Franken.

President Joe Biden called on Cuomo to step down following the report’s findings on Tuesday. Before him, it was New York’s Democratic power actors, including the two senators, and many members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the governor should step down. The mayor of New York has also called for impeachment proceedings against him. Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is among the brazen politicians to face allegations of sexual misconduct. However, he did not resign in 2018, until he was charged with a charge of computer tampering related to his list of campaign donors. The charges against him – which the St. Louis district attorney said would not have been serious enough to merit a prison sentence – have been dropped. He admitted to an affair, but denied the charges of blackmail and sexual violence. But even that is not the end of a shameless man’s career. Greitens is running for the US Senate in Missouri this year, with the help of Trump allies like Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

It seems unlikely that Cuomo, at the top of New York politics for years, will have another elected post in his career. A middle ground for him might be to serve the remainder of his term and not run for re-election next fall. This assumes that the state legislature does not remove or remove him first.

Either way, he demanded an investigation, perhaps hoping that would clear his name. He did the opposite.

What else?

Moratorium on evictions, continued The Biden administration has announced the establishment of a new moratorium targeting evictions in places with high Covid spread. They will impose it without the vote in Congress requested by the Supreme Court. Almost 58% of the country (and growing) is listed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having “high” transmission. This could lead to an interesting court ruling. Related: CNN spoke to this mother, one of millions of people potentially ready to be deported on Travel. The CDC has added 16 international sites to its list of “very high” Covid-19 travel risks.

Hospitalizations. For the first time since February, more than 50,000 Covid patients are hospitalized, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. This is triple the figure of a month ago.

Masks. Utah will not require masks in schools. But that is to buy KN95 masks to give them to children. Mandates. The Broward County School District in Florida is canceling its mask requirement after the governor’s funding threat. Tyson Foods Increases Vaccine Requirements. Most companies like Walmart that placed demands on their people, not their front-line employees. Meat producer Tyson Foods, however, will demand the vaccine from everyone, but still has to negotiate with unions at some factories. Union opposition to vaccine demands is an important emerging scenario, especially among some teachers’ unions, who have fought to return to the classroom when there was no vaccine, and are struggling now against a vaccine requirement. It’s hard to have it both ways Shooting outside the Pentagon. A policeman was killed in a shootout at a bus stop outside the US Army headquarters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/03/politics/will-cuomo-resign-what-matters/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]gcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos