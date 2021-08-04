Politics
Free Rationing Program Helps Poor Governments Speak Out: Modi | Latest India News
PMGKAY was a 1.70 Lakh Crore package first announced in March 2020 intended to provide food and cash to meet the basic needs of the country’s poorest of the poor.
By Darshan Desai
PUBLISHED 03 AUG 2021 8:33 PM EST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Tuesday that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) had helped millions of poor people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic across the country as a plethora of cheap rationing programs by the Previous governments since independence had proven ineffective.
Modi was speaking to beneficiaries of the programs in Gujarat via video conference as part of the celebrations marking the five-year term of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
PMGKAY was a The 1.70 Lakh Crore package first announced in March 2020 aimed to provide food and cash to meet the basic needs of the country’s poorest of the poor. It has targeted nearly 800 million people with provisions for 5 kg of wheat or rice and 1 kg of favorite pulses for free for a total of 11 months during the two waves of the pandemic. He also offered financial assistance to Jan Dhan accounts holding women, poor elderly, widows and disabled people and increased MNREGA wages for laborers. The government had previously claimed that it had been a great success, however, a study suggested that the program may not have delivered the full benefits to a large part of those targeted.
On Tuesday, the prime minister said a continued increase in the budget and the spread of cheap food grain programs over the past 70 years have had limited impact due to selfish elements and inefficient delivery systems.
Modi said this was the reason for the increase in famine and malnutrition despite a huge expansion in food stocks.
In contrast, PMGKAY has helped millions of poor people through the distribution of free rations during the pandemic with the use of new technologies to make delivery more efficient, Modi said.
Since independence, almost every government has talked about providing cheap food to the poor. The scope and budget of low-cost rationing programs has grown year by year, but the effect they should have had has been limited. The country’s food reserves have increased, but hunger and malnutrition have not decreased by this proportion, he said.
He said that because previous governments were ineffective, certain diseases crept into the system and selfish elements ruled the roost.
Modi claimed that after taking office in 2014, millions of bogus beneficiaries were wiped out using a new approach and technology, and ration cards were tied to Aadhar cards as well as ” adoption of digital technology in government stores at a fair price.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/free-ration-scheme-helping-poor-earlier-govts-paid-lip-service-modi-101628003011542-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]