Free Rationing Program Helps Poor Governments Speak Out: Modi | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Tuesday that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) had helped millions of poor people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic across the country as a plethora of cheap rationing programs by the Previous governments since independence had proven ineffective.

Modi was speaking to beneficiaries of the programs in Gujarat via video conference as part of the celebrations marking the five-year term of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

PMGKAY was a The 1.70 Lakh Crore package first announced in March 2020 aimed to provide food and cash to meet the basic needs of the country’s poorest of the poor. It has targeted nearly 800 million people with provisions for 5 kg of wheat or rice and 1 kg of favorite pulses for free for a total of 11 months during the two waves of the pandemic. He also offered financial assistance to Jan Dhan accounts holding women, poor elderly, widows and disabled people and increased MNREGA wages for laborers. The government had previously claimed that it had been a great success, however, a study suggested that the program may not have delivered the full benefits to a large part of those targeted.

On Tuesday, the prime minister said a continued increase in the budget and the spread of cheap food grain programs over the past 70 years have had limited impact due to selfish elements and inefficient delivery systems.

Modi said this was the reason for the increase in famine and malnutrition despite a huge expansion in food stocks.

In contrast, PMGKAY has helped millions of poor people through the distribution of free rations during the pandemic with the use of new technologies to make delivery more efficient, Modi said.

Since independence, almost every government has talked about providing cheap food to the poor. The scope and budget of low-cost rationing programs has grown year by year, but the effect they should have had has been limited. The country’s food reserves have increased, but hunger and malnutrition have not decreased by this proportion, he said.

He said that because previous governments were ineffective, certain diseases crept into the system and selfish elements ruled the roost.

Modi claimed that after taking office in 2014, millions of bogus beneficiaries were wiped out using a new approach and technology, and ration cards were tied to Aadhar cards as well as ” adoption of digital technology in government stores at a fair price.