The government is sleeping, the nation is crying, says Bilawal





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the government’s empty promises were not worth the paper they were written on because the person who promised the people five million homes and 10 million jobs was the very reason for the growing desperation in the country.

The government sleeps while the nation cries, as the selected government and the prime minister are busy taking advantage of their rich buddies and not caring about the poor, he said in a statement criticizing the government for its economic policies .

In this environment of economic constraints facing the population, Bilawal said he felt sorrow for the poor compatriots suffering from acute poverty, unemployment and rising prices of daily commodities.

He said those chosen believed the country could be managed by opening shelters and food trucks, but were unable to understand the difficulties faced by the common wage-earning population.

Common people find it extremely difficult to stay afloat economically and raise their children, he said.

Bilawal said the ruthless government has made it impossible for an ordinary citizen to buy medicine for the elderly. He said people were behind in paying their children’s school fees and were unable to feed their children twice a day as malnutrition created a sick nation because children could not get the nutrition they need to grow.

The people were abandoned by those who took the oath and pledged their well-being, he said, adding that the longer this callous and selected regime remained in power, the darker it appeared to be.

Meanwhile, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said Prime Minister Imran Khan still lacks political acumen and is nothing but a pawn of undemocratic thinking. No puppet can challenge former President Asif Ali Zardari, he said, reacting to the prime minister’s speech on Tuesday.

Faisal said Imran Khan did not remember what he said yesterday. He said that until recently, Imran Khan encouraged people to transfer money through hawala hundi. Will Imran Khan tell the nation through which bank Aleema Khan sent money overseas to buy property and what his resources were? he wondered.

He said Imran’s knowledge of world politics could be assessed by connecting the borders of Germany and Japan. “Mr. Niazi, where are your 200 economists,” he asked, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be prepared to account for the oppression.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech, PMLN Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran should be ashamed of calling his extreme cruelty to Pakistanis Jihad. In a statement, Marriyum said that Imran Khan’s agenda every morning is to increase the prices of sugar, wheat, flour, electricity, gas, medicine and other commodities. essential.

Every morning, Imran makes decisions that increase inflation and poverty in the country, she added. He is only planning his next mega theft because he has to top up the ATMs and feed the Mafias who handle his spending, she said.

She said that Imran should be ashamed to compare his governance full of corruption, extortion and exploitation with the state of Medina during the time of the Prophet (SAW). Marriyum said Imran was the main culprit in the precarious situation in the country where inflation and unemployment were out of control.

He is responsible for the fact that the white collar middle class could no longer pay their bills, food, health care and education for their children. This government of looters continues to lie profusely as if it were a competition of Olympic lies, she said, adding that those who believed in the theft of elections did not believe in serving the people. She pointed out that food prices had increased 9.3 percent in urban areas and 7.3 percent in rural areas.

