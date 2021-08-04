Politics
Boris Johnson ‘had no plan’ on school chaos during Covid pandemic, report says
Boris Johnson “had no plan” for school chaos: Prime Minister told officials “not to make contingencies” for education system during Covid pandemic, report says
- The Institute for Government released the allegations of an anonymous insider No.10
- Mr Johnson reportedly gave ‘clear order’ not to plan to deal with closures
- The think tank report called the period following the March 2020 closures “chaos”
Boris Johnson told officials “not to make contingency plans” for the school chaos during the pandemic, according to a report.
The Institute for Government (IfG) released the claims of an anonymous No.10 insider who said Mr Johnson gave “a clear order” not to plan for handling school closures and school cancellations. exams, because he feared it would make them more likely.
The think tank report described the period after England’s schools closed in March 2020 as “chaos” and the most disruptive period in education since World War II.
He said: “The most unforgivable aspect of what has happened is not just the failure to develop contingency plans in the summer of 2020, but the refusal to do so.”
The Institute for Government (IfG) released the claims of an anonymous No.10 insider who said Mr Johnson gave “a clear order” not to plan for handling school closures and school cancellations. exams, because he feared it would make them more likely.
The claims were dismissed yesterday by the Education Ministry, which said contingency plans had been made for the 2021/22 academic year in August of last year and for the 2021 exams in October of Last year.
But the principals’ union NAHT said the report highlighted the frustrations of schools during the pandemic.
Paul Whiteman, Secretary General, said: I have never understood the inability to do unforeseen exams in the face of obvious risk and the whole profession that calls for them.
This report exposes the sadness of the profession in the face of setbacks.
The think tank report described the period after England’s schools closed in March 2020 as ‘chaos’ and the most disruptive period in education since World War II
The article precedes the A-level and GCSE results next week, when students get their grades despite exams being canceled for a second year due to the pandemic.
Teachers are responsible for deciding what grades students get, as many have missed large parts of the program due to school closures.
Schools closed for much of the pandemic, although they reopened briefly in the fall and then again in March of this year.
Teachers were urged to deliver classes online, but the quality was uneven and many students did not have access to laptops.
Publicity
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9858411/Boris-Johnson-no-plan-school-chaos-Covid-pandemic-report-claims.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]