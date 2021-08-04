Boris Johnson ‘had no plan’ on school chaos during Covid pandemic, report says

Boris Johnson told officials “not to make contingency plans” for the school chaos during the pandemic, according to a report.

The Institute for Government (IfG) released the claims of an anonymous No.10 insider who said Mr Johnson gave “a clear order” not to plan for handling school closures and school cancellations. exams, because he feared it would make them more likely.

The think tank report described the period after England’s schools closed in March 2020 as “chaos” and the most disruptive period in education since World War II.

He said: “The most unforgivable aspect of what has happened is not just the failure to develop contingency plans in the summer of 2020, but the refusal to do so.”

The Institute for Government (IfG) released the claims of an anonymous No.10 insider who said Mr Johnson gave “a clear order” not to plan for handling school closures and school cancellations. exams, because he feared it would make them more likely.

The claims were dismissed yesterday by the Education Ministry, which said contingency plans had been made for the 2021/22 academic year in August of last year and for the 2021 exams in October of Last year.

But the principals’ union NAHT said the report highlighted the frustrations of schools during the pandemic.

Paul Whiteman, Secretary General, said: I have never understood the inability to do unforeseen exams in the face of obvious risk and the whole profession that calls for them.

This report exposes the sadness of the profession in the face of setbacks.

The think tank report described the period after England’s schools closed in March 2020 as ‘chaos’ and the most disruptive period in education since World War II

The article precedes the A-level and GCSE results next week, when students get their grades despite exams being canceled for a second year due to the pandemic.

Teachers are responsible for deciding what grades students get, as many have missed large parts of the program due to school closures.

Schools closed for much of the pandemic, although they reopened briefly in the fall and then again in March of this year.

Teachers were urged to deliver classes online, but the quality was uneven and many students did not have access to laptops.