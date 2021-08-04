“New India’s imposing self-confidence is reflected in every game,” PM Narendra Modi praises athletes-Sports News, Firstpost





“This time the most Indian players have qualified for the Olympics. We must not forget the fact that we achieved this by fighting the worst pandemic in the last 100 years, ”said Narendra Modi.

File image of Narendra Modi. ANI

Ahmedabad: Excited by the performance of Indian players at the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India’s new self-confidence was reflected in every game as the conviction and confidence of the country’s players was at their best. apogee. “This time, the highest number of Indian players have qualified for the Olympics. We must not forget the fact that we achieved this by battling the worst pandemic in the last 100 years. There are sports in which our players have qualified for the very first time, ”Modi said in a virtual address. He was participating in an event organized by the government of Gujarat to distribute free rations to the poor. The event, held in Dahod, was part of a nine-day celebration of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s five-year tenure. Modi in his speech said: “Our players have not only qualified, they are also performing their best. New India’s imposing self-confidence is reflected in every game. Our Olympic players and teams are fighting a tough fight against their competition. having better rankings. The conviction and confidence of Indian players is at their peak. “ He said Indian players are more confident due to the transparency of the system and the identification of good talent. “This self-confidence comes naturally when the right talent is identified and promoted, when the system changes and transparency is introduced. This new self-confidence is now becoming the identity of the new India and reaching every nook and cranny of the country. , “, said the Prime Minister. Notably, Indian Mirabai Chanu ended the country’s more than two-decade wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics, recently winning the silver in the 49kg category. In another achievement, PV Sindhu became only the second Indian and the country’s first woman to win two Olympic medals on Sunday, winning a bronze medal after a consecutive victory in the third place match in the women’s badminton singles. Newbie Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India her first boxing medal at the current Olympics when she made it to the semi-finals on Friday. Two days ago, the Indian men’s hockey team qualified for the Olympic semi-finals after a 49-year gap. However, the Indian team lost to Belgium in the semi-final on Tuesday and will now play the bronze medal match on Thursday. In addition, a courageous and determined Indian women’s hockey team made their name in the history books by making their first appearance in the Olympic Games semi-finals on Monday.

