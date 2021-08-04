PTI Wins President and Vice-President Positions in AJK Legislative Assembly





Newly elected members of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are sworn in under the presidency of outgoing President Shah Ghulam Qadir in Muzaffarabad on August 3, 2021. Twitter / GovtofAJK

MUZAFFARABAD: The last session of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) under the chairmanship of outgoing president Shah Ghulam Qadir was held on Tuesday, during which the new president, vice president and 49 newly elected officials took the oath of office.

President Shah Ghulam Qadir was sworn in to newly appointed members after notification of their election was read by Assembly Secretary Chaudhry Basharat Hussain.

Three newly elected members were not present to take the oath, namely PPP members Chaudhary Yaseen who was elected to two seats, PPP member Chaudhry Javed Budhanvi, who is said to be ill due to COVID-19, and the leader of the Muslim Conference Sardar Attica Ahmad Khan.

After the taking of the oath, the President adjourned the meeting until 2 p.m. for the tabling of candidatures for the election of the President of the Assembly and the Vice-President.

PTI appointed former president Chaudhary Anwarul Haq as president and Chaudhry Riaz Gujar as vice-president while opposition parties named Faisal Mumtaz Rathore of PPP as president and elected PML-N member on reserved seats, Nasaran Abbasi, for the post of vice-president.

PTI candidate Anwarul Haq won the election for president with 32 votes, while PTI candidate Chaudhry Riaz Gujar won the election for vice president also with 32 votes.

Both were sworn in after winning.

PM Imran Khan’s choice for AJK PM “will be accepted by all”

After his appointment as a speaker, Anwarul Haq addressed the media. He said the House would be run “impartially” and that he would do everything possible to faithfully discharge his duties.

He asked the population not to pay attention to the rumors circulating about the election of the Prime Minister.

“This will be the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

Meanwhile, PTI Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ hopeful said the election of president and vice-president was held in line with democratic traditions.

“The choice of Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan today evening or tomorrow,” he said.

Ilyas said that “people who believe in factions are not part of the PTI,” insisting that there are no divisions within the PTI.

In addition, the chairman of the PTI Kashmir branch, lawyer Sultan Mahmood, said that “an important round of government training took place today”.

“We got 32 votes and the opposition 15 votes,” Mahmood said.

He also said the decision to elect the prime minister would be taken only by prime minister Imran Khan “which will be accepted by all”.

Mahmood has said he is not running for president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have not spoken to any political party, on any political issue,” he added.

PM election

The House leader, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, will be elected tomorrow and be sworn in in the evening.

The prime minister will not be elected by secret ballot, the secretary of the assembly said.

The members of the Assembly will come to the secretary and indicate their choice of candidate and a mark will be made against the name of the candidate.

Event calendar

According to the secretary, applications will be submitted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., after which they will be checked, from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A list of running candidates will be posted at 12 noon.

The return of communications will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and the final list will be posted at 1 p.m.

The ballot will take place at 2 p.m.

