Ram bhoomi pujan temple anniversary: ​​Modi will virtually attend Ayodhya event on rationing program, CM will be in town





Even as plans are underway for Ayodhya Ram bhoomi pujan temple’s first anniversary celebrations (foundation laying ceremony) on Thursday, the government of Uttar Pradesh said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually attend an event. in the temple city that day. During the government event, more than 100 people will receive performances from Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana. Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister met with beneficiaries of the programs in Gujarat via video conference. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed that he will be visiting Temple City to attend the government event and offer prayers to deity Ram Lalla (baby Ram). Special prayers, as well as other rituals and events are planned for the birthday celebrations of bhoomi pujan. The chief minister has yet to share the detailed plan for his visit, but the virtual presence of the prime minister is confirmed around 1 p.m. During the event, around 100 to 125 people will receive a ration under the yojna. The event will take place in an area adjacent to the city with around 500 people in attendance, and small cultural events will also be organized. He will also visit the important Ayodhya temple, including the Ram Lalla temple, said state information director Shishir Singh. He added that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had not sent any details on an event he might organize. While the Trust has yet to announce its plans, the chief priest of the temples of Ram, Mahant Satyendra Das, told the Indian Express on Monday that a special puja and other rituals were planned. We are planning to celebrate the first anniversary of the bhoomi pujan, but it will all come from the side of the Trust itself. I can’t say what exactly the form of celebration will be, but there will definitely be something, he added. Sources in Ayodhya suggested that a special puja would be held at the location where Modi participated in the bhoomi pujan on August 5 last year. Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal said any event would be low-key.

