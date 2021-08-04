Only 75% of Covid-19 vaccines sent to Indonesian provinces have been administered, SE Asia News & Top Stories

JAKARTA – Dozens of Indonesian provinces have been slow to administer the Covid-19 vaccines delivered to them so far, unfazed by the highly virulent Delta variant sweeping through the world’s fourth most populous country.

New data from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (August 3) showed that of the 91 million doses sent to Indonesia’s 34 provinces since January, only 68.6 million – or 75 percent – have been administered.

Heavily populated provinces – such as West Java which is as populated as South Korea, and East Java – are among those that are moving at the slowest pace.

As of Monday, West Java, with a population of 50 million, had received 11.6 million doses of the vaccine, but administered only 9 million. East Java, with a population of 40 million, had received 13.2 million doses, of which 10.8 million doses had been administered, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Only three provinces – Riau, Riau and Bangka Belitung Islands – have fully administered the vaccine vials shipped to them.

Indonesia aims to immunize 214 million people – roughly three-quarters of the population, including those aged 12 to 18 – by the end of 2021. So far, around 20 million have received the drugs. two vaccines.

President Joko Widodo said Indonesia was applying a three-pronged approach in tackling the wave of Covid-19: boost immunization; impose strict health protocols; and speed up testing and tracing.

“First, we are speeding up vaccination, especially in regions with high mobility and economic activity. , mainly in parts of Java and Bali.

He pledged the country would set up more centralized quarantine facilities and ensure the availability of medicine and oxygen.

The lockdown that began on July 3 covers parts of Java and Bali, and 15 other cities and regencies in places such as Sumatra and Sulawesi.

It resulted in the suspension of most activities and the closure of non-essential public places, including shopping malls, places of worship and parks.

Java and Bali are now reporting less than half of the number of daily confirmed cases reported in mid-July.

Other areas have started to see an upsurge in infections, but the government has noted that these areas are less densely populated compared to Java and Bali, and similar control measures may be applied there. Getting away from some of these places, however, can be difficult.

Indonesia has so far reported around 3.5 million cases and nearly 99,000 deaths from Covid-19. On Tuesday, it recorded 33,900 new cases, while 1,598 other people died.

Indonesia has obtained 480 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from different brands and around a third have been delivered, making it the country with the largest stock available in Southeast Asia.

But distributing and administering them to people across the country has been a daunting task that requires navigating difficult seas and terrains, as well as through a network of affiliations and bureaucracy.

Many local leaders – mayors, regents and provincial governors – are affiliated with different parties, organizations and political groups and have often been uncooperative, which is a stumbling block for the vaccination campaign.



A vaccination campaign against Covid-19 at a vocational school in Depok, West Java, July 30, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

There have been incidents where regions have refused to rapidly distribute vaccines to certain regions due to different affiliations.

The Ministry of Health has mobilized the army and the police to speed up vaccination. Queues for beatings at police stations and territorial military headquarters across the country have become commonplace.

The government has also involved a wide range of civil society groups, alumni clubs and religious organizations, the two largest – Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah – each with tens of millions of members.