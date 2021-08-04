Politics
Only 75% of Covid-19 vaccines sent to Indonesian provinces have been administered, SE Asia News & Top Stories
JAKARTA – Dozens of Indonesian provinces have been slow to administer the Covid-19 vaccines delivered to them so far, unfazed by the highly virulent Delta variant sweeping through the world’s fourth most populous country.
New data from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (August 3) showed that of the 91 million doses sent to Indonesia’s 34 provinces since January, only 68.6 million – or 75 percent – have been administered.
Heavily populated provinces – such as West Java which is as populated as South Korea, and East Java – are among those that are moving at the slowest pace.
As of Monday, West Java, with a population of 50 million, had received 11.6 million doses of the vaccine, but administered only 9 million. East Java, with a population of 40 million, had received 13.2 million doses, of which 10.8 million doses had been administered, according to data from the Ministry of Health.
Only three provinces – Riau, Riau and Bangka Belitung Islands – have fully administered the vaccine vials shipped to them.
Indonesia aims to immunize 214 million people – roughly three-quarters of the population, including those aged 12 to 18 – by the end of 2021. So far, around 20 million have received the drugs. two vaccines.
President Joko Widodo said Indonesia was applying a three-pronged approach in tackling the wave of Covid-19: boost immunization; impose strict health protocols; and speed up testing and tracing.
“First, we are speeding up vaccination, especially in regions with high mobility and economic activity. , mainly in parts of Java and Bali.
He pledged the country would set up more centralized quarantine facilities and ensure the availability of medicine and oxygen.
The lockdown that began on July 3 covers parts of Java and Bali, and 15 other cities and regencies in places such as Sumatra and Sulawesi.
It resulted in the suspension of most activities and the closure of non-essential public places, including shopping malls, places of worship and parks.
Java and Bali are now reporting less than half of the number of daily confirmed cases reported in mid-July.
Other areas have started to see an upsurge in infections, but the government has noted that these areas are less densely populated compared to Java and Bali, and similar control measures may be applied there. Getting away from some of these places, however, can be difficult.
Indonesia has so far reported around 3.5 million cases and nearly 99,000 deaths from Covid-19. On Tuesday, it recorded 33,900 new cases, while 1,598 other people died.
Indonesia has obtained 480 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from different brands and around a third have been delivered, making it the country with the largest stock available in Southeast Asia.
But distributing and administering them to people across the country has been a daunting task that requires navigating difficult seas and terrains, as well as through a network of affiliations and bureaucracy.
Many local leaders – mayors, regents and provincial governors – are affiliated with different parties, organizations and political groups and have often been uncooperative, which is a stumbling block for the vaccination campaign.
There have been incidents where regions have refused to rapidly distribute vaccines to certain regions due to different affiliations.
The Ministry of Health has mobilized the army and the police to speed up vaccination. Queues for beatings at police stations and territorial military headquarters across the country have become commonplace.
The government has also involved a wide range of civil society groups, alumni clubs and religious organizations, the two largest – Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah – each with tens of millions of members.
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/only-75-of-covid-19-vaccines-sent-to-indonesian-provinces-were-administered
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]