He may not have made the note, but Boris Johnson can’t get rid of Gavin Williamson





SSlightly overshadowed by the dramatic drop in Prime Minister approval ratings among Conservative Party activists earlier this week, this is the disappointing result of Education Secretary Gavin Williamson. Much has been said about the variation in Boris Johnson’s net approval ratings, down from around 40% to 2.4%, thanks to his hypocrisy over self-isolation, by-election results and lack of leadership of his government. Even more remarkable was the decline in Williamson’s popularity. In June of last year, before the exam fiasco, Williamson was at 42.8%, well above the pack. Soon, after all the grade reversals and college entrance, it went far in the red and has stayed there ever since, with a depressing minus 44.1% in the latest poll. He is therefore at the bottom of the ranking of Conservative cabinet ministers at home and, if he were a school, he would be subject to special measures. After being sacked by Theresa May as Secretary of Defense in a dispute over the disclosure of details of a National Security Council meeting, Williamson was awarded a second chance at cabinet after helping lead the campaign to Boris Johnson’s leadership (and played a role in Mai’s resignation). It’s fair to say that for some reason he hasn’t been able to get the most out of it. The latest report from the Institute for Government (IFG), an independent think tank, makes reading uncomfortable for any remaining Williamson fans. The IFG concludes: Its most important conclusion is that the most unforgivable aspect of what happened was not only the failure to develop contingency plans in the summer of 2020, but the refusal to do so when it was already clear that further school closures might well be necessary. , and that exams may need to be canceled again. Lessons were not learned from the first lockdown, so for both school closures and exams, the story from July 2020 to January 2021 was a case of pause, flashback, repeat . Even with his paradoxically populist push to bring Latin back to public schools, things look grim for Williamson. But no despair, Gavin!

