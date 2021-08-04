Politics
Turkey attacks Israel and its allies in the Eastern Mediterranean
Turkey’s new policy towards Cyprus, based on a two-state solution, is heavily criticized by the international community. In a press release, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed US support for a comprehensive Cypriot-led settlement. reunify the island into a bi-zonal and bicommunity federation.
Also, Ankara’s decision to reopen the coastline of Varosha, a town on the eastern edge of the island that was abandoned after the 1974 military invasion, brought together the 15 members of the UN Security Council in sentence. On July 23, the Security Council reaffirmedthe status of Varosha as set out in previous resolutions, notably 550 (1984) and 789 (1992).
Israel is committed to strengthening its collaboration with Greece and Cyprus.
July phone call between Presidents Isaac Herzog and Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not prevent Jerusalem from expressing its deep concern over Turkish announcements regarding Cyprus. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid received his counterparts Nikos Dendias from Greece in July21and Nikos Christodoulides from Cyprus in July27. Although Israel’s foreign ministry generally refrains from taking sides, it is now clearly in the corner of Nicosia, as is last summer, he sided with Athens during the Greco-Turkish stalemate in the eastern Mediterranean. Dendias publicly thanked Israel for its position.
United States is recalibrating its relations with Turkey. The two sides are looking for ways to cooperate despite serious problems. Because the process with Ankara is ongoing, Washington has yet to take concrete steps to cement the Israeli-Greek-Cypriot partnership. The tripartite partnership is solid in itself but would obviously benefit from an American umbrella, as it did under the Trump administration.
In the meantime, Turkish actions in the Eastern Mediterranean – beyond the Cyprus issue – deserve attention. While Israel, Greece and Cyprus would have hired the French ship Nautical Geocarry out maritime research for the construction of the East Med pipeline, Ankara disclosed that its Oruc Reis seismographic survey produced no results. If this is true, no drilling is likely to take place in the sea areas claimed by both Athens and Ankara in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey is threatening, however, to continue seismographic research and drilling in Cypriot waters.
Along with the leak, Turkish sources say Ankara may be ready to submit its disputes with Athens to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Ankara said a special agreement to be negotiated between the two parties and submitted to the ICJ could only cover sea areas. Greece, under former Deputy Prime Minister Evangelos Venizelos, continuously informed the ICJ since 2015other disputes (concerning sovereignty, military activities, etc.).
At first glance, the Turkish position seems bizarre. Ankara has been adding to its catalog of claims for years, questioning the sovereignty of the Greek islets and questioning Greece’s right to militarize some of its Aegean islands – and it now appears poised to allow the jurisdiction of the ICJ on maritime zones.
A closer look, however, shows that Turkish foreign policy is unchanged and simply uses new technical methodologies. Ankara has carefully studied the 2020 maritime agreements Greece has signed with Italy and Egypt, and hopes Athens may be ready to make similar compromises in Greek-Turkish legal boundaries. The maritime areas around the island of Kastelorizo are its main target, as well as some sovereign rights in the Aegean Sea.
While Turkey appears to have tentatively changed its rhetoric on the ICJ (at least in theory), it continues to push for the demilitarization of some Aegean islands by Greece. On July 13, his permanent representative to the UN sent a letter to Secretary General Antonio Guterres to complain about Greece’s position. Athens rejected the allegations, sending its own letter days later. Also, from July 20, Turkey tried for several days to rescue migrants south of Crete in areas of Greek responsibility. His Ministry of Defense said Turkey was conducting a search and rescue operation.
This summer in the Eastern Mediterranean may be quieter than last year, but serious political disagreements, coupled with old and new Turkish strategies and methodologies, make it a powder keg ready to ignite again.
Dr George N. Tzogopoulos is a BESAAssociate researcher and lecturer at the European Institute of Nice and at the Democritus University of Thrace.
A version of this article was originally posted by The BESA Center.
