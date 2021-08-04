PDIP’s PKS Happy People representative criticizes Jokowi and Luhut





Jakarta – Two PDI-P (PDIP) lawmakers criticized President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan for their handling of the Corona virus. opposition party to the government, VFD, happy that the people’s representatives of the PDIP criticized Jokowi and Luhut. “Good. The DPR has a monitoring function. And what the friends of the PDIP have said has a basis. See it as a contribution from the legislature to the executive,” PKS DPP chairman Mardani Ali Sera said on Tuesday. , to journalists, Tuesday (3/8/2021). The PDIP lawmakers who criticized Jokowi and Luhut were Effendi Simbolon and Masinton Pasaribu. Effendi is a member of Commission I of DPR RI and Masinton is a member of Commission VI, both from the constituency or constituency of DKI Jakarta. PKS is satisfied with the criticisms of the two PDIP lawmakers as they are seen as healthy for the country’s democracy. Therefore, PKS is satisfied with the criticisms of the PDIP executives. “PKS is happy, more and more people who criticize the government are really feeding our democracy. Maintaining the government cannot be alone. So PKS is happy with the criticisms from the friends of the PDIP,” Mardani said. However, PKS is reluctant to comment further between criticizing the PDIP people’s representatives and supporting the government. Mardani felt that the criticism of the PDIP people’s representatives was to monitor the government. “I am Husnuzan, I think so, in the supervisory role.” he added. The president of the PDIP faction in DPR RI, Utut Adianto, respects the criticisms of two members of his faction against President Jokowi and the coordinating minister of maritime affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. As long as criticism does not cross the line, the PDIP allows its executives to criticize the government. “What is not allowed in PDI Perjuangan is betrayal, if opinion is still possible. If opinion crosses the line or plays football off-side, of course, we reprimand. This opinion, thought, is still reasonable, ”Utut said. Effendi Simbolon had previously criticized President Jokowi for not wanting to implement it confinement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Masinton Pasaribu criticized Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan who often underestimated the Corona pandemic and was too reactionary to criticize. (rfs / tor)

