Delay in compensation for family of missing person irritates IHC – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The High Court in Islamabad (IHC) on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in paying compensation to the family of a missing person, Imran Khan. A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition of the mother of the missing person, who prayed for the safe release of her son, a computer engineer, who worked in the United Arab Emirates.

The IHC has tasked the Deputy Attorney General (DAG) to ensure the implementation of court orders regarding the payment of expenses to the injured family. During the hearing, the DAG filed a letter from the Home Office in court, in which, an instruction was given to the Chief Commissioner, ICT, to implement the IHC order regarding the payment of compensation in accordance with the affidavit filed by the mother of the missing engineer.

According to the affidavit submitted by the applicant, the missing engineer was receiving a salary of 3,000 UAE dirhams, equivalent to 120,000 rupees, at the time of his kidnapping on 5/19/15. In this regard, the court had previously ordered that the monthly payment be made to the family of the missing engineer until his recovery, as it is the duty of the state to ensure the safety and security of every Pakistani citizen. .

The DAG further assured the court that every effort was being made to locate the missing engineer. However, the applicant’s lawyer refuted the DAG’s allegation and issued the production order issued by the Commission for Enforced Disappearances, in which it was found that on the basis of the evidence gathered during the proceedings, Imran was picked up and taken away by secret facility staff and illegally detained.

He added that paragraph 2 of the said production order directed the departments concerned to produce Imran before the commission within six weeks, issued on November 10, 2020. The lawyer argued that the order is still intact and that he achieved his finality as it was. never contested by the Establishment.

Expressing its dissatisfaction, the court asked the DAG who is responsible for the disappearance of the victim. The IHC bench said the state is responsible for the safety and security of citizens. He ordered that if the court orders were not executed by the next court date, the court would be forced to file contempt charges against the Home Secretary, ICT chief commissioner and others. persons concerned.

The court later postponed the hearing until August 24. According to the petitioner, her son Imran Khan was collected from his home in sector G-10 of Islamabad and taken to an unknown location in a double cabin vehicle for five years. back.

According to the petition, the family registered an FIR with the local police after this disappearance. However, the police failed to recover the missing person despite a five-year delay.

Then the petitioner took the case to the Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances and during the commission’s hearing it was concluded that Imran’s case fell within the scope of enforced disappearances and the forces of the order were asked to find him. According to the petition, Imran’s disappearance has damaged the lives of his family members.

Imran was married and had a six-year-old son. His wife has filed a marriage dissolution petition on the Khula basis due to her husband’s prolonged absence. The Islamabad family judge dissolved the marriage and handed Imran’s son over to his mother.

