Lack of IDs Prevents Indigenous Indonesians from Getting Vaccinated





Indonesia’s slow rollout is hitting its indigenous communities, among the most vulnerable parts of the population, particularly hard.

Having a national ID number is required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but many Indigenous people do not.

To date, only 20,000 of the 20 million members of the Archipelago Indigenous Peoples Alliance, the largest indigenous Indonesian advocacy group, have received their first COVID-19 vaccine.

Indigenous rights advocates say the lack of an ID number has always been a problem, even before the pandemic, as it is also needed to access health care, voting and other civic services. JAKARTA and JAMBI, Indonesia As Indonesia reeling from a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the requirement that vaccinees must have a national identity number hampers access to vaccines for the indigenous population of nations, according to the leading indigenous rights group. peoples. Only 20,000 of the 20 million member groups received their first injection, Rukka Sombolinggi, secretary general of the Archipelago Indigenous Peoples Alliance, known as AMAN, said in a July 30 statement. According to the government’s COVID-19 task force, 40 million Indonesians have received at least one dose of the vaccine; 20 million of them received two doses. Last month Indonesia recorded record deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19, crushing the country’s medical system. President Joko Widodos’ administration has declared a goal of vaccinating 208 million of the country’s 270 million people. But a lack of identity cards among vulnerable populations is hampering this dynamic, advocates say. A recent Department of Health vaccine implementation executive order states that having a national identity number, known as a NIK and similar to the Social Security number in the United States, is a prerequisite for receiving a vaccine. The number, which appears on the government-issued identity card, is required to access social services and health insurance and participate in elections, among others, although members of vulnerable communities often do not have these. identity cards. Mijak Tampung, member of the Orang Rimba tribe, told Mongabay Indonesia that more than half of his community members in the Makekal Hulu forest in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, did not have a card. identity. On July 29, a group called the Civil Society Coalition for Access to Vaccination for Indigenous Peoples and Vulnerable Groups sent a letter to President Widodo and other government officials asking that the lack of an identity card not be an obstacle to access to vaccines. For indigenous peoples who live in hard-to-reach areas in the country’s inner and outer islands, the requirement to have a NIK would be a significant barrier to access, Rukka said. The government must take discretionary action because it is a matter of people’s lives, not just an election, she said. For Indigenous peoples, managing an NIK under normal circumstances is difficult, even more so during a pandemic. “Access to immunization must be expanded and prioritized for those who really need it,” she added. While indigenous Indonesian people weathered relatively well at the start of the pandemic last year, Rukka said, the new delta variant is making inroads into many communities. COVID-19, she said, has spread to indigenous communities in Aru Kayau, in North Kalimantan province; Lamandau, province of Central Kalimantan; Tana Toraja and North Toraja, Province of South Sulawesi; Sigi, Central Sulawesi Province; and the Aru Islands, province of Moluccas. Another obstacle is the lack of public education campaigns on vaccines among indigenous communities. Mijak said misinformation about the vaccine spread to his tribe in Jambi, aided by the lack of a government campaign to educate people about the vaccine. Management of COVID-19 is moving slowly, especially for indigenous peoples of the interior, said Wawan, a member of the Rambang Kapak Tengah indigenous community in Muara Enim district, South Sumatra province. This story was reported by the Mongabays Indonesia team and first published here on our Indonesian site August 1, 2021. Banner: Rukka Sombolinggi, Secretary General of AMAN. Image by Roberto Cenciarelli for FAO / Flickr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.mongabay.com/2021/08/lack-of-id-cards-bars-indigenous-indonesians-from-much-needed-vaccines/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos