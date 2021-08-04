Major MG Motors fraud case exposed, as customers suffer





MG motors or MG Car Company was created by Cecil Kimber in the early 90s in the UK. The company has claimed popularity mainly in the sports car segment due to its amazing versions. In the process, the company once best known for its state-of-the-art sports cars entered the sedan and bang market. The company is still remembered by fans around the world for its open two-seater sports vehicles.

Whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the launching ceremony of British automobile company MG Motors UK at the Prime Minister’s House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was the main guest, said his government was working hard to boost the economy and the auto industry.

Several customers have banded together to demand the delivery of their MG vehicles or the refund of their deposit after the company failed to make deliveries on the promised dates.

Customers claimed to have paid 20 lakh as the reservation price,

As MG engines asked customers to pay the original prices for the pre-booked car to be delivered at the mentioned time.

According to a lawyer, who also booked a car with MG Motors, he claimed that it was not until January that 200 crore was paid to Mg Motors by customers in Islamabad alone.

He further claimed that this was a case of fraud, Mg Motors was selling cars to different showrooms, which can also be seen in their showrooms.

He mentioned that the time of the car’s delivery was for June, but now it has moved from September to October.

The police did not help customers at all, nor did Sho provide any assistance.

It is alleged that there are currently around 15-20 claims against MG Motors

MG MOTORS HAS ISSUED A STATEMENT

MG Motors Pakistan released a statement regarding delays in vehicle deliveries after a video went viral showing angry customers demanding their cars be delivered after months of waiting while sitting at one of the company’s dealers.

MG Motors Pakistan explains the delay in deliveries

There is a shortage of semiconductor chips causing delays for all car brands, says MG Motor Pakistan while explaining the delay in vehicle deliveries.

In addition, the company claims that the following steps have been taken to make it easier for customers:

Over 1,500 MG vehicles have been delivered across Pakistan.

The reservation of MG HS (CBU) was put on hold on March 19, 2021 as the global chip shortage and port congestion intensified.

Additional 1300 MG HS and 400 MG ZS have arrived and are being delivered.

All bookings made before March 19 will be provided with MG HS (CBU) on a first come, first served basis, but there is a 2-3 month delay on promised delivery dates.

Limited reservations are open for MG HS for client funding.

MG ZS (CBU) are reserved and delivered on the agreed dates.

