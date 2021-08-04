Boris Johnson may be preparing a reshuffle

In the 1998 film Sliding doors, Gwyneth Paltrow plays a woman in her twenties for whom life could take one of two ways, defined by a fortuitous event: the tube door closing. In the scenario where she manages to get into the car, she catches her boyfriend cheating and changes her life for the better. In the one where she misses that train, she arrives later, stays in the relationship, and things go downhill from there.

Boris Johnson’s sliding door moment is the week he got screwed. The last week of Parliament before the summer recess was marked by five days of big announcements to reset his post as Prime Minister and end his term in style. There would be the lifting of restrictions on Monday, a return to a domestic agenda with a planned social care announcement with tax hikes and there were plans for an end-of-term reshuffle, with officials on alert.

Instead, Johnson found himself spending that week in solitary confinement at Checkers as his personal approval rating plummeted. The Freedom Day announcement approached a parody as three of the country’s top politicians had to remove it from quarantine. The social services announcement was suspended for similar reasons.

Meanwhile, politicians at the various Westminster summer parties have complained that they would now have to wait months and months for a chance at promotion. But in reality, they may not have to.

Since becoming Prime Minister, Johnson has been reluctant to shake up his best team. Discussions of reshuffles come and go with little evidence. The last proper reshuffle in February after the general election proved murderous enough to prevent the chief whip from another performance anytime soon.

But there is growing talk in Whitehall that a Johnsons team reshuffle will take place in the fall. A reshuffle would reveal more about the direction of this government than any speech by Johnson outlining his national agenda, it would show what the Prime Minister really intends to focus on and prioritize.

Johnson’s first reshuffle to become Prime Minister was about Brexit. The remains were chased away as longtime Brexit activists were recruited and promoted. Every major Treasury bar office was held by a politician who had supported Leave. The message to the public ahead of an inevitable snap election was simple: this government was not a Theresa May-style attempt at balance, it was a leave government focused on implementing Brexit.

This time, reform is the word of the day. The upcoming reshuffle is more about fostering change than attracting the media.

With the worst phase of the pandemic hopefully over, Johnson knows he must now focus on his national agenda.

Two or three years from the next election, the allies are spying on the opportunity to refresh the team in order to move reform forward.

It is believed that public servants are much more difficult to mentor when they believe that a Secretary of State is about to leave. It is also true that ministers need time to familiarize themselves with their ministries while leaving the prime minister the option of a pre-election reshuffle closer to the ballot box to give the impression of a revitalized government.

Michael Gove is set to be transferred from the Cabinet Office, where his colleagues complain that he has an octopus-like tendency to delve into their business in one department. While Johnson had previously touted him for the Department of Health, the return of Sajid Javid means there is no vacant post.

It’s hard to find someone in government who thinks Gavin Williamson will remain Secretary of Education. Instead, the Prime Minister is keen to put on the record someone who is a seasoned reformer who can drive change.

As for Williamson, the unanswered question is whether he is transferred to a new role such as House Leader suited to his skills as former PPS Prime Ministers and Chief Whip or heads to the benches. back.

While the PM is already struggling to move his agenda forward with a majority of around 80, there are advisers questioning whether or not to send Williamson, the party’s most formidable organizer. Conservative parliamentarian, join the group of former despised ministers.

But Johnson will have to remove some members of his cabinet if he is to keep his promises of promoting figures such as Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the former Secretary of International Development, who was told she would return to Cabinet when her department would have integrated into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

When it comes to those considered vulnerable, it is somewhat unwelcome that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who is generally seen as a safe pair of hands, is now the subject of negative Cabinet briefings on botched plans to do so. ‘an orange list of more trips that were scrapped.

The last Conservative classification Home Cabinet, based on a survey of party members, gives a clue about those at risk. As Johnson’s net satisfaction ratings have plummeted, there are three ministers below him: Williamson, party chair Amanda Milling and Robert Jenrick. While the Hartlepool by-election saw Tories ‘success, the two by-elections that followed led MPs to criticize the Tories’ ground game.

Yet would it be so wise for the Prime Minister to eliminate all ministers who are more unpopular than him? It tends to work best with a human shield.

It does not take more for a reshuffle to go wrong. Only one person must refuse to travel for the calculations to go off-piste. Just look at how Javid resigned as Chancellor the last time after he was told to fire his assistants.

With Johnson’s new squad increasingly criticized for their lack of grip and interaction with the party, any tricky fallout will confirm the view that this No.10 lacks political antennae.

Katy Balls is the Associate Political Editor of The Spectator Magazine