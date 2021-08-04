Heartbreaking photos show people left alone to fight Blazes

Turkey’s coastal region has been devastated by forest fires in recent days, and at least eight people have died in the disaster, but some residents bravely faced the blaze head-on.

The fires, which continue to rage in parts of Turkey, have caused the evacuation of entire villages and beaches in nearly 40 of Turkey’s 81 provinces.

This represents approximately 10,000 people.

Residents are battling the local fire with bottled water despite the evacuation. (Photo: Reuters)

Firefighters took control of 147 of the 156 fires on Tuesday with more than 5,000 people helping, according to a government spokesperson.

But, frustrated residents of the town of Marmais ended up trying to control the flames on their doorstep on Monday.

They furiously told reporters about the lack of planes and helicopters that have yet to come to their aid after the fires have been burning for five days.

A man tries to put out a fire near the Cardak neighborhood of the Manavgat district in Antalya, Turkey. (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People are helping to fight the forest fires that have broken out in the Manavgat district of Antalya. (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

At 40 degrees Celsius, the Turkish flames were difficult to put out due to the low humidity and high winds.

Local resident Gulhan signaled her efforts against the burning forests and said: This cannot be done without air support my friend, what can we do?

Speaking to Reuters, she continued: For god’s sake, it can’t work without a helicopter.

What are we supposed to do, fly in the air? You see, we are there like the whole village, the locals and the others.

We didn’t run away or anything, so the government has to see that and not run away either, they have to send some of their planes here.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to help those affected rebuild their lives, but he has been constantly criticized over Turkey’s level of preparedness for such an event.

The public criticized him for the lack of firefighting planes in the country, only for Erdogan to tell the citizens: The main reason for these problems with the planes is that the Turkish Aeronautical Association has not been in able to update its fleet and technology.

The flames were difficult to extinguish due to the low humidity and high winds. (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Turkish government is far from clear on its handling of the crisis. (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Turkey activated a disaster response program in an appeal for international help when the fires escalated.

The EU sent three specialist planes to help fight the crushing blaze, from Croatia and Spain.

The story continues

Erdogan also said that planes from Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Ukraine were now involved in the operation.

However, the Turkish government is far from clear on its management of the crisis.

Results from the European Forest Fire Information Services showed that there were three times as many fires compared to previous years in the past 12 months, raising questions as to why they had not enough of their own firefighting planes before the fires started last week.

Erdogans Communications Director Fahrettin Altun criticized the Turkish government online, tweeting: Our Turkey is strong. Our state is standing.

He has also spoken out against false information circulating online, while Turkish media watchdog RTUK today warned journalists to stop undermining firefighters’ morale by focusing on the fires that have failed. not yet been fought.

Meanwhile, the #Turkeyisburning hashtag on TikTok has reached 42.2 million views.

A forest fire in Mulga, Turkey, this week (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

There was further outrage two days ago after videos were posted online that appeared to show Erdogan throwing cans of tea out of his car window as he visited one of the stricken towns, Manavgat.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related …