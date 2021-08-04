The tourism department is looking for rest areas on the highways – Journal





PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department has asked road authorities to establish rest areas with toilets along their respective roads in the province.

An official told Dawn that the tourism department wanted the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) to provide such facilities like those offered by private company Hascol Petroleum on the Lahore-Islamabad highway.

He said that since the tourism department did not own land along the highways, it was up to the NHA and PKHA to provide motorists and commuters with facilities on the roads they managed in the province.

In a letter to the chairman of the NHA, the secretary of tourism said domestic and foreign tourists flock to the scenic areas of KP in large numbers every year.

He noted that the KP government has classified tourism as its priority sector and that the demand for tourism facilities is increasing in areas like Galiyat, Naran, Kalam, Kumrat, Hzara and Malakand and the Swat Highway due to their easy access and their proximity to the capital.

The secretary said these areas are major tourist attractions.

He said the lack of standard rest rooms with associated facilities was a major issue for visitors, especially women and children.

In the letter, the secretary noted that the tourism department was working on the supply and installation of 150 prefabricated toilets in the tourist areas of the Malakand and Hazara divisions, the establishment of rest areas for executives and provision of facilities in tourist areas through outsourcing of construction and management.

He added that a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 26 decided that the toilets along the roads would be built by the NHA and the PKHA on the routes to tourist destinations based on the successful model executed by the Hascol along the Lahore-Islamabad highway. .

The secretary revealed that all of these facilities will be built approximately 10 to 15 km away or 40 to 60 minutes by car.

He said all these facilities should have separate prayer areas, toilets and ablution places for men and women, people with disabilities with proper drainage and sanitation facilities, canteens, facilities. drinking water and a small dispensary.

In the letter, the secretary said the two road authorities could install traffic counting systems to monitor and count traffic entering and leaving specific areas in real time.

He added that NOCs should only be given to gas pumps if they meet this requirement.

Posted in Dawn, le 4 August 2021

