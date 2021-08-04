Jokowi is flying to the United Arab Emirates on November 3, what are the other project agreements?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo is due to visit Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 3, 2021. This was conveyed by the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), HE Husin Bagis. In the Declaration event Financial close Cirata Floating PLTS, yesterday, Tuesday (08/03/2021), he said that the solar power plant (PLTS) which is a national strategic project (PSN) is clear evidence of the entry of foreign investments into Indonesia even in the midst of a pandemic storm. “This PLTS including PSN is clear evidence of the flow of foreign direct investment Even though Indonesia is in the midst of a pandemic, ”he explained. The floating PLTS Cirata, Purwakarta, West Java with a capacity of 145 megawatts CA (MWAc) has secured funding (financial close) on August 2, 2021 with international financial institutions, namely Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Société Générale and Standard Charter Bank. This PLTS project will be the largest floating PLTS in South East Asia. It is estimated that this project requires an investment of around 145 million US dollars, or about 2.100 billion rupees (assuming an exchange rate of 14,500 rupees to one US dollar), as each MW requires an investment of about 1 million US dollars. The source of financing comes from 80% of the loans and 20% of the capital of the company. The developer of this PLTS project is PT Pembangkitan Jawa Bali Masdar Solar Energi (PMSE). PMSE is a joint venture between PT PJBI (51%), a business unit of PT PLN (Persero) and Masdar (49%), a business unit of Mubadala, an energy company in the United Arab Emirates. “Delivery financial close It’s not easy, the licensing process and steps need to be done. Indonesia’s first floating solar power plant and the largest in Southeast Asia. Thanks to the support of all parties, this project went well, ”he said. He added that this project was signed in front of President Joko Widodo and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in January 2020. This is a new chapter in the cooperation between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates in the sector. NRE. “President Joko Widodo, God willing, November 3 will be in Abu Dhabi, I hope there will be a similar PLN for PJB project signed with Masdar. followed of the current project, 3-4 months ago from today, “he said. According to him, the Cirata Floating PLTS project offers many benefits to residents of West Java as it can light 50,000 homes and absorb nearly 800 workers. He called this achievement a great gift for the country. “Given that the target mix of 23% in 2025 is still wide open, we hope that Masdar and others can contribute to this effort, given that they have delivered on their 1 GW commitment of renewable energy development in Indonesia. “, did he declare. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Yes)



