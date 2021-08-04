Turkey fights raging fires destroying virgin land on Mediterranean and Aegean coasts





By Kadir Demir: Roaring fires surrounded a Turkish thermal power plant on Tuesday and forced farmers to herd panicked cattle out to sea as wildfires that killed eight people raged for a seventh day. The nation of 84 million people has been horrified as the most destructive forest fires in generations wipe out virgin forests and rich farmland on swathes of Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean coasts. Frightened tourists were forced to board boats for safety reasons, and dozens of villages were evacuated as high winds and rising heat fanned the flames. An AFP team in the Aegean town of Hisaronu saw farmers pulling their howling animals from burning barns and leading them to the relative safety of the beach. “The fire happened in an instant,” local farmer Mevlut Tarim said after managing to pull part of his panicked herd through black smoke and burning patches of grass surrounding his farm. “One of my cows died. It burned down, ”he recalls. “I had never seen anything like that. You can’t even call it a fire. It was really like a bomb. “A whole new dimension” Officials in neighboring Greece have blamed two fires on the island of Rhodes and the Peloponnese peninsula to a record-breaking heat wave they link to climate change. Another fire near Mount Parnitha cut off Athens from vast swathes of northern and southern Greece. Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Farenheit) in southern Turkey triggered a record increase in electricity consumption that led to blackouts on Monday in cities like Ankara and Istanbul. But the mayor of the Aegean coastal town of Milas said he was more worried about what could happen if an uncontrolled fire raising huge plumes of smoke over the area engulfed the local thermal power plant. Mayor Muhammet Tokat posted a series of increasingly urgent messages on Twitter showing the flames spreading up a hill towards the alleged location of the plant. “The fire has reached residential complexes,” he tweeted. “Going beyond this hill will mean the fire will reach a whole new dimension.” He then reported that he informed Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu of the ongoing crisis and then took shelter with other local officials near the beach. Anger against Erdogan Tokat is a member of Turkey’s main opposition party and is among a growing number of voices critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s response to the disaster. The Turkish leader has been the target of a torrent of angry mockery on social media for throwing tea bags at confused residents as he visited the affected area under heavy police escort last weekend. Erdogan also tweeted a thank you message to “all friendly countries” after being criticized for being slow or unwilling to accept offers of foreign aid. Many Turks are turning to social media for information after a crackdown that followed a failed coup against Erdogan in 2016 that saw major TV stations and newspapers fall under government influence. Erdogan’s media assistant, Fahrettin Altun, warned that “the information disseminated on social media platforms, instant messaging groups and forums is fake news” designed to make Turkey appear weak. HaberTurk TV also published a letter from the media regulator telling broadcasters they could be fined if they continued to broadcast live footage of the fires and broadcast stories “that cause fear and concern. public “. The government said on Tuesday it had contained 147 fires and was still fighting nine. Turkey’s defense and interior ministers said they are also mobilizing their forces to help firefighters. The mayor of Milas hinted that help was coming too late. “It was obvious this would happen,” he tweeted as the blaze approached the power plant. “I’m going to cry with anger.” AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://north-africa.com/2021/08/turkey-battling-raging-fires-destroying-pristine-lands-on-the-med-and-aegean-coasts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos