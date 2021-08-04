Political parties unanimously call for a law for the provincial statute of GB: Farogh





ISLAMABAD, Aug 03 (APP): Federal Minister of Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem said on Tuesday that all political parties in Gilgit-Baltistan unanimously signed a letter and called for legislation to grant provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

He said the bill titled 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill was prepared and submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the bill was prepared after careful reading of Pakistan’s Constitution, international laws , United Nations resolutions, in particular those related to the plebiscite. on Kashmir, comparative constitutional laws and local legislation.

He said all stakeholders including the GB government have been consulted on the proposed constitutional amendment which would be passed by parliament with a two-thirds majority.

He said there was no such feeling in the AJK as it was governed by a constitution while the affairs of the GB were governed by the order of government (order of the GB).

Responding to a question on the legislation concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that the discussion on the 13th constitutional amendment had continued for several days and that the government would discuss the matter with the new government of the ‘AJK keeping in mind the interests of the Pakistani people and the AJK. .

He said proper procedures were not followed when drafting the 13th Constitutional Amendment and at that time cabinet approval was required for the amendment of the AJK constitution.

The Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not confront the previous AJK government and continued to function well, however, the minister said the 13th Amendment would be considered in consultation with the new government because many obstacles are still pending due to these amendments. .

When asked about the physical strike on India after the Pulwama incident, the minister said Pakistani armed forces foiled the Indian attempt while legally Pakistan could not abandon its position on Kashmir because it was an integral part of Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was talking about a plebiscite in Kashmir according to the UN resolution and nothing else.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is in favor of a Kashmir plebiscite under United Nations supervision in a transparent manner but unfortunately some elements misinterpreted the statements.

He said the Kashmir issue would not be compromised at any level.

He said India violated United Nations resolutions on occupied Kashmir by repealing the article on August 5, 2019.

He urged the international community to play its part in occupied Indian Kashmir to bring justice to the people.

The minister said the 18th amendments were totally contrary to the vision of the founder of the Pakistan People’s Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but the country’s two main parties (PPP and PML-N) are introducing these amendments because of their self-interest.

He said that a federal constitution was introduced by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1973 while the PPP in collaboration with the PML-N changed the federal status from constitution to confederate states, which was contrary to the basic structure of the constitution. from 1973.

He said both political parties were reluctant to discuss the 18th Amendment and he was against the democratic approach.

He said the government had proposed so many amendments regarding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and it would be introduced soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.app.com.pk/national/political-parties-unanimously-seek-legislation-for-provincial-status-to-gb-farogh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos