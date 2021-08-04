Politics
Only 15% of Indians know Pegasus. But once in the know, their distrust of the Modi government grows.
The Pegasus scandal rocked the Indian Parliament. The issue of Israeli spyware allegedly used to spy on thousands of private citizens has made headlines for the past two weeks across the world and in some. sections Indian media. Reports continue to appear in the media regardingPegasusand its owner, Israel’s NSO Group.
The opposition in India hasrequiredNarendra Modi’s government responses and took a strong Pegasus stance first or none at the monsoon session of Parliament. It is understood thatPegasusis a technical issue that involves spying on over 300 Indian citizens, including journalists, politicians, and activists, and not as widespread a mass issue as Covid mismanagement or farmer protests against new farm laws . Nevertheless, it remains interesting to measure the awareness and understanding of the Pegasus issue among the general Indian population.
Prashnam conducted a survey across India to measure precisely this. A total of 3,500 respondents were stratified and randomly sampled in 12 states, covering 356 districts.
Two questions were asked.
1: In the last few days there has been news in the media about a certain Pegasus issue. What do you know about this?
A: I haven’t heard of it
B: Yes, I heard about it. It’s a new vaccine against Covid-19
C: Yes, I heard about it. It’s spyware used to snoop on people’s phones
D: I don’t want to answer
Those who knew Pegasus asked a follow-up question to verify how serious they thought this issue was.
2: Do you think the Modi government used Pegasus to spy on even ordinary citizens?
A: Yes, the Modi government also spies on ordinary citizens using Pegasus
B: No, the Modi government does not snoop on ordinary citizens
C: I don’t know
Read also : Indian targets appeared on Pegasus list after Modis 2017 visit to Israel: Haaretz technical editor
Most are not aware
Of those surveyed, only 15% of people know about Pegasus.
It is perhaps not surprising that a large majority of people do not know what Pegasus is or the problem surrounding it. As we have seen time and again in previous Prashnam surveys, Delhi lives in the media in its own cocoon and very often the issues raised in Delhi do not reach the masses.
What’s interesting is that even among those who claimed to know what Pegasus is, a larger percentage believe it is a new Covid-19 vaccine than spyware. Pegasus is very small.
Read also : Most voters might not care about Pegasus, but data is also an individual sovereignty
Modi’s government snoops on citizens
Of the few respondents who knew Pegasus, nearly 40% believe the Modi government is using Israeli spyware not only to spy on political leaders and journalists, but even ordinary citizens like them. This shows that once people learn about Pegasus, their distrust of the Modi government is quite high. Or maybe those who are suspicious of the government are primarily those who have paid more attention to the Pegasus issue than the rest. Either way, Pegasus is still a long way from becoming a mass issue. But for the few who know about Pegasus, the spy scandal is a serious problem.
Prashnam, faithful to its principles of transparency and integrity, makes all the raw data of this survey available.here for analysts and researchers to verify and analyze further.
Rajesh Jain is the founder,Question, an AI tech start-up that aims to make collecting opinions more scientific, easier, faster and more affordable. He tweets @rajeshjain. Opinions are personal.
The article is part ofThePrint-Prashnam Vox Popseries.
(Edited by Prashant Dixit)
