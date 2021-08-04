Opposition denounces Imran Khan government for “failure” to leave FATF gray list





ANI | Update: Aug 04, 2021

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): The Pakistani opposition criticized Imran Khan’s federal government for its failure to remove the country from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list. government to inform the National Assembly of the only condition Pakistan has so far failed to meet to be removed from the FATF gray list, Dawn reported. He said the country had not been able to get off the FATF gray list for political reasons and not for technical reasons, adding that when Prime Minister Imran Khan took a bold stance of saying “no” then “the nation will definitely have to pay the price [for it]The question on the terms of the FATF was originally posed by Shamim Ara Panhwar of the PPP and was postponed by the President during the assembly session in May. In a written response to the question, the Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin told the assembly that the FATF reviewed Pakistan’s progress on the FATF action plan at its plenary meeting on February 25. Aurore reported.

“This work was recognized by the FATF in its plenary statement taking note of the significant progress made across the Action Plan as a whole and broadly addressing 24 of the 27 Action Items of the Action Plan,” said the Minister, adding: “So far, all 10 measures relating to the financial sector and border controls have been addressed.” Regarding the investigation and prosecution of terrorist financing, he said six of the eight measures had been taken into account, while for targeted financial sanctions, eight of the nine action items were also addressed, Dawn reported. Pakistan has also made notable progress in the three remaining action items which are also partially addressed. Progress on the remaining three action items is well advanced with significant progress made so far and is expected Pakistan to complete the remaining points of the action plan by the FATF plenary in June 2021 and become eligible for graduation in accordance with the FATF Internat International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) procedures ) ”, Declared the minister in his response which had been submitted to the secretariat of the National Assembly before the plenary session of the FATF on June 21. point. Pakistan was retained on the“ gray list ”of the FATF for not having effectively implemented the FATF’s global standards and for its lack of progress in the investigation and prosecution of senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups. Virtual press conference five-day plenary meeting, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said Pakistan would remain on the gray list until it addresses all items of the original action plan agreed in June 2018, as well as all the points of a parallel action plan submitted by the regional watchdog partner – the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) – in 2019. Pakistan was on the FATF gray list for gaps in its anti-terrorism and anti-money laun funding since June 2018. Pakistan faces the difficult task of removing its name from the FATF gray list. As it stands, Islamabad is struggling to protect terrorists and implement the FATF action plan at the same time. (ANI)

