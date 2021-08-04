Assam voted Modi-Shah BJP to power for stability and progress, had chaos and conflict

Text size:

A-

A +

TTensions on the Assam-Mizoram border may have eased for now, but the damage to the two northeastern states trying to move forward and out of the quicksand of conflict cannot be ignored.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi took over Assam, the state has stumbled from row to row in chaos around the exercise of the National Citizens Register (NRC) and of its caesura with the law on citizenship (amendment), forCattleConservationBill,populationpolicy of control, rise of non-communal rhetoric and now the frontier confrontation and the bitterness that ensues with the Mizoram.

Widening of old ethnic rifts with increased NRC pitch, causingcommunal faultsand worsening regional conflicts are not what Assam needs. – outside of what is considered “traditional” India.

In Assam, the BJP had promised to meet the aspirations of the people to withdraw it from the periphery and improve its access to ‘vikas‘. By reopening old wounds, creating new ones and throwing Assam into conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are rendering a very bad service to the people of the state and to the voters who trust them.

Read also : This is why Modi and Shah are silent on the Assam-Mizoram border line

A chain of conflicts

The update of the NRC in Assam was a directive of the Supreme Court, an idea displaced by any measure. But it was the way the exercise was conducted first with a subtle common color then open, and then with a hyphen with AAC that did the real damage.

Assam’s ethnic fault lines are ancient and deep, but over time much of the earlier aches and cracks had healed, with a new Assam slowly emerging. But the NRC brought to the fore the Assamese debate against “foreigner” only this time there was a common definition of “foreigner” instead of an ethnic definition with the BJP ruling in the state and in the center. . The CAA only made it worse.

But the BJP appears determined to keep Assam in a whirlwind of chaos and conflict. How else do you explain CM Sarma’s stubborn focus on issues such as livestock protection and population control, garnished with a generous dose of majoritarianism in the midst of a pandemic?

Assam will create a “people’s army” to “raise awareness of population control in areas dominated by Muslims, Himanta Biswa Sarmanoted. He also said that the gap between the population growth rates of Hindus and Muslims in the state was “”dangerous“Of course, why not resort to the communal dog whistle if it is politically and electorally convenient. May the damage done to the social fabric of the state be damned.

As if ethnic and communal tensions weren’t enough, Assam then found himself in the middle of a border feud, appearing as the ‘bad guy’ of the clash, as reported by my colleagues Ananya Bhardwaj and Praveen Jain of the border town of Varaingte.

The shooting at the border killed six members of Assam’s police, and there is no doubt that the Mizoram is also to blame. But what made matters worse was Sarma’s provocative, combative and haughty stance calling out the goons on the other side, sharing inflammatory videos and, in the most unexpected and belligerent of moves, uttering a travel advice against Mizoram.

After killing 5 members of the Assam police force and injuring many, this is how the Mizoram police and henchmen celebrate. – sad and horrible pic.twitter.com/fBwvGIOQWr – Himanta Biswa Sarma (manthimantabiswa) July 26, 2021

Border disputes are nothing new in Assam. With states like Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland carved out of it, borders have been blurred and issues unresolved. But what the state needs is political dialogue and peaceful attempts at resolution, not inflammatory words from governments and leaders happy with Twitter that escalate problems and highlight new ones. complications.

Read also : How an invisible Mizoram came together to tell his side of the story in a border clash with Assam

What Assam wants

Assam of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s saw tensions escalate from the anti-outsider movement to the rise of the United Front for the Liberation of Asom (ULFA) and its reign of violence as well as massacres such as Nellie’s in 1983. Its conflicts, geography, and fabric social complexity meant that Assam was deprived of anything that seemed “normal.”

But Assam was changing. She wanted to rise above questions of conflict and identity and build a future for herself. He voted for the BJP’s return to power in parliamentary elections earlier this year, building on the party’s performance on both fronts, infrastructure and welfare. ‘Raasta aru dolong‘(roads and bridges) were the two important contributions to BJP most cited by voters as I traveled across the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and, more importantly, the assembly polls from 2021.

Assam was ready to put behind what generations had fought for ethnic identity. His people wanted what every voter wants roads, welfare,vikas. The ethnic identity had been encompassed into a larger national identity, with the BJP weaving a community label into it, but failed to transform Assam into a blatantly Hindutva-partisan state. Assam longed for stability, and Modi, with his’sushasan‘(good governance) and’sabka saath, sabka vikas‘(a government for all) slogans, promised that.

What Assam has instead is a leadership that feels that jumping from one stage of division and provocation to another is the only way forward for a leadership that thinks of causing instability. , disrupting social harmony, raising majority issues and playing big brother with other northeastern states are signs of “macho” governance. .

Given its approach to Assam, the BJP is giving a rough deal to state voters, whose extent of the damage may not be entirely visible now, but could do derail the chances of the state to follow the path of progress and peace.

Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram