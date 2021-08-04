Wildfires raging across Turkey threaten power plant, ignite anger | News | DW

Uncontrollable forest fires in Turkey threatened on Tuesday to engulf a thermal power plant in the southwest of the country after killing eight and injuring many.

Fanned by strong southerly winds, the fires have razed entire forests, burned fields in their path and destroyed homes, forcing thousands to flee for their lives over the past week.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is increasingly criticized for his inability to contain the flames as temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across the country.

What is the extent of forest fires?

The mayor of the southwestern town of Milas, Muhammet Tokat, has sounded the alarm over coastal fires endangering the Kermekoy power station.

In one of a series of distraught Twitter posts, he said: “The situation is very serious. The flames have reached the edge of the thermal power plant.”

He tweeted a video showing the proximity of the power station fires in the middle of the night.

Mayors of neighboring resort towns of Bodrum and Antalya have pleaded for planes to fight the fires, with experts citing climate change as the main culprit.

Although 137 fires in 30 provinces have already been extinguished, at least 11 fires are still raging, causing panic and confusion to a level rarely seen in Turkey.

A senior Turkish forestry official said the fires were the worst he could remember, destroying countless hectares of forest. The official, who requested anonymity, said he did not know when they would be deported.

Farmers drove their animals to the beach, and tourists rushed to boats to escape forest fires in coastal areas.

In cities like Istanbul, there were frequent blackouts as air conditioners were running at full capacity and dam water dried up, causing electricity production to drop.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 36 people in Mugla and 11 others in the tourist mecca of Antalya were being treated for injuries related to the fires.

Why are people angry with the Turkish government?

Social media has been inflamed with criticism of controversial Turkish leader Erdogan, whose media crackdown after a failed coup in 2016 had already fueled public anger.

Opposition MPs in parliament have expressed frustration with the government not having an adequate fleet of firefighting planes, the ones it has are not fit for use.

Fire extinguisher planes from Spain and Croatia are now expected to join others from Russia, Iran, Ukraine and Azerbaijan who are already working in the region.

A total of 16 planes, 51 helicopters and more than 5,000 people are trying to put out the flames, with Turkish authorities saying they will mobilize troops to help.

Erdogans’ government has also been criticized for not accepting foreign aid.

Greece and Israel offered firefighting planes, but the Turkish leader turned them down, saying their tonnage of water was not enough for the job.

Instead, Fahrettin Altun, one of Erdogan’s main collaborators, said: “Our Turkey is strong. Our state is strong.

Fire approaches Athens

In Greece, firefighters are struggling to contain a large forest fire threatening the northern Athenian area of ​​Archanes. Its spread has forced authorities to order evacuations and close a major highway.

“Leave your homes immediately,” Archarnes Mayor Spyros Vrettos told thousands of Varybobi and Acharnes residents on state television.

Clouds of smoke rose above Tatoi’s quarters and eclipsed Athens. “Behind us is hell!” one resident shouted as he fled with many others from their homes in panic.

More than 300 firefighters equipped with 35 fire engines and 10 planes could not contain the spread of the fire.

Greece has seen more than 100 fires in recent days that have damaged forests

Authorities ordered the evacuation of three villages in the southwestern Peloponnese region 300 kilometers from the capital as fires also spread there.

Emergency services were also battling fires on the islands of Kos and Rhodes, making life difficult for the tourism industry affected by the pandemic.

Greece was rocked by 1,585 fires in July, with 116 new fires reported since Monday, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said.

In what other places are they fighting fires?

The heat wave in southern Europe has already made its way into Sardinia and is now raging in the Italian regions of Calabria, Sicily, Basilicata and Puglia.

The head of the Italian civil protection agency, Fabrizio Curcio, called the fires in central and southern Italy “dramatic” as firefighters have witnessed more than 1,100 incidents since Monday.

Bulgaria has also reported forest fires that burned down a remote village called Dolno Selo in the southwest of the country.

The fire destroyed around 100 hectares of forest in Pernik, although no injuries were reported in Bulgaria.

The current heatwave is expected to last until Friday, but warm temperatures are expected throughout August.

jc / sms (Reuters, dpa, AP)