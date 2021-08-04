Politics
Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics, PM Narendra Modi delivers on social media
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain won the bronze medal after battling in the welterweight semifinal against Turkish seed Busenaz Surmeneli on Wednesday. It was India’s third medal at the current Tokyo Olympics. With bronze, Lovlina only became the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and Mary Kom, both also bronze medalists, to win an Olympic medal. Soon after his fight, wishes started pouring in from all parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the vows and praised Lovlina’s “tenacity and determination”.
Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! His success in the boxing ring inspires many Indians. His tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her for winning bronze. Best wishes for his future endeavors. # Tokyo2020
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021
“Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires many Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her for winning bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavors. # Tokyo2020,” the Prime Minister tweeted Modi.
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also praised Lovlina and said she is boxing to make history.
You made your way through history #Lovlina! Superb! pic.twitter.com/GvM9HGCOa0
Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 4, 2021
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, applauded Lovlina’s incredible effort at the Tokyo Games.
Our congratulations to @LovlinaBorgohai for winning the bronze medal at #Olympic Games2020.
Your incredible effort has made our country proud! I wish you a very bright future.
Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 4, 2021
Here are the other reactions after Lovlina won the bronze medal.
Dear @LovlinaBorgohai , you made our country proud! Warm congratulations on winning the Olympic bronze medal! We are extremely proud of your achievement!# Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/M4FDjENZ0w
Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021
Lovlina, you gave your best punch!
India is extremely proud of what you have accomplished!
You won a medal in your first Olympics; the journey has only just begun!
Well done @LovlinaBorgohai !#Boxing #Olympic Games # Tokyo2020 # Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/kIW7qkeze5
Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 4, 2021
Lovlina lost the first round via a split decision against Surmeneli and in the second round a point was deducted from her total as she received a warning from the ring official.
In the third and final round, the reigning world champion beat the Indian.
Promoted
Lovlina, in her first appearance at the Olympics, was fortunate enough to become the first Indian boxer to reach the final.
Lovlina had secured a medal with a 4-1 quarter-final victory over Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei earlier in the quadrennial.
