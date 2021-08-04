China’s Crackdown on Tutoring Leaves Parents with New Problems | China

In 2018, Ms. Hu spent a third of her annual income to send her child to summer school in Shanghai. The following year the cost increased. Yet she and her partner have paid the costs, such is the competitiveness of Chinese children’s education.

My son started learning English at the age of five. I was worried he would be left behind if we didn’t, she said.

Hu and her husband are among the vast majority of parents who pay for extra-curricular private lessons. Survey estimates range from 65% of families with school-aged children in 2016, up to 92% this year. Classes come often at exorbitant costs that contribute to an industry worth over $ 150 billion ($ 108 billion). Last month, however, the Chinese government announced what appeared to be the end of the industry.

On July 23, China’s highest governing body, the State Council, issued new rules prohibiting for-profit companies from tutoring core curriculum subjects and foreign investment in such companies. No new licenses would be issued and all existing businesses must register as nonprofits, he said..

The move was heralded in part as a move to reduce pressure on parents and students in China’s hyper-competitive education arena.

Parents hope their children … will have a happy childhood, [but] they fear losing at the start line in a scoring competition, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in March.

The quality and resources of education vary considerably between urban and rural areas, province to province, and between upper and lower towns. There are few university places relative to the number of students, and even fewer in prestigious universities, which are concentrated on the east coast and in major cities. It is in these areas that private tuition has exploded over the past decade.

Education and health are the two main concerns of the Chinese, said Dr Ye Liu, sociologist and lecturer in international development at Kings College London.

the [private education] the supply met the demand of urban families, Liu said.

Due to the one-child policy, urban families have used education as an investment channel, to replicate the cultural capital privileges of good universities, by studying abroad. They need private lessons [because] it’s so competitive.

Liu does not believe that the reforms will work on their own, when the public education system remains uneven and highly competitive.

There is no point in isolating private lessons if we do not tackle the unequal distribution of the educational offer [across China] The crackdown has not been accompanied by more policy proposals aimed at reducing the unequal distribution of educational benefits, resources and opportunities.

As the private education sector has grown, it has amassed enormous wealth and power, and observers including Liu believe the second main objective of the policy is to crack down on the education sector. same way as the authorities do with big technologies. Over the past year, Chinese authorities have targeted mega-companies, including Tencent, Didi and Alibaba, with investigations, financial orders, sanctions and public denigration of their leaders, as part of a campaign against -monopoly.

While there had been signs from the Chinese rulers that a crackdown was imminent, the July announcement blinded the industry. It has caused the stock prices of some tutoring companies listed on the New York and Hong Kong stock exchanges to fall by as much as 60%. Knowing that there is little capacity to resist an order from the Chinese government, some of the largest companies, including Gaotu Techedu, the New Oriental Education and Technology Group, and the US-listed Tal Education Group, have released statements that the new policy was not good news. for them, but that they would follow the instructions.

The New Oriental Education and Technology Group didn’t debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange until November last year. Photograph: Xinhua / Rex / Shutterstock

The new regulation will have a negative impact on its activities on out-of-school services of school age, a statement from Gaotu said. This could adversely affect the company’s profits and future prospects. Nevertheless, the company will actively seek instructions and cooperate with authority.

There is some discussion that the reforms also seek to boost China’s efforts to stave off a looming population crisis by lowering the cost of raising children. The fall in the birth rate is due to the high cost of living, low wages, long working hours and low upward mobility. Much of the commentary on the reforms, including from Hu, said they did not go far enough to change anyone’s mind about having children, or more.

In a poll by a Chinese media outlet on the social media platform Weibo, nearly 70% of 2,400 people polled said they did not think political reform would reduce the pressure on parents. Only 18% thought it would partially or totally relieve the pressure.

In Shanghai, Hu said the intention of the policy was good and that she would now spend more time with her child doing outdoor activities while on vacation.

However, she is among those who fear that other parents will instead spend their money on private tutors, a sector difficult to regulate and not yet targeted by reforms that would maintain or even worsen the educational gap.

It is financially and mentally difficult for parents to send their children to extracurricular schools. You could see heaps of money behind a child’s excellence, said a parent and a lawyer, who only gave his last name, Chang.

At the same time, I fear that parents will have to shoulder the full burden of raising their children. Those with good grades win, and the rest will be left far behind.

Liu says the government needs to diversify and promote educational pathways, encouraging and funding more students, especially those from disadvantaged socio-economic regions, to enroll in vocational education, apprenticeships and others. professional training.

The key is for the government to use its propaganda skills to associate these jobs with high social status and high returns.

Additional reporting by Jason Lu