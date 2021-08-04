Video call Greysia / Apriyani, Jokowi: “I’m nervous”





The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, immediately congratulated Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu. Dream – Congratulations to Indonesian women’s doubles pair, Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu who won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. More recently, Greysia and Apriyani were contacted via a video call service by the President Joko Widodo who congratulated them. In the final round, Greysia and Apriyani managed to beat the Chinese representatives, Chen Qingchen / Jia Yifan, in the women’s doubles badminton final which took place at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on Monday, August 2, 2021. Their victory was won Indonesia the right to win the first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. In the video uploaded to the president’s account, @Jokowi, Greysia and Apriyani were praised for successfully maintaining badminton’s gold medal tradition. “Once again, congratulations on the success of maintaining the tradition of Olympic gold for Indonesia. I am really very happy,” Jokowi said during a video call uploaded to the Instagram account @jokowi on Monday. August 2, 2021 yesterday. “Honestly, I am very proud, especially when Indonesia Raya resonates,” he continued.

Jokowi, who also watched the Gresysia and Aprilial game, honestly admitted he hammered. The reason is that the game against the Chinese players was very close and there had even been a point hunt. "How was the game? I was nervous in the first set. I almost caught up, didn't I?" Jokowi asked. "Yes sir. We are also (excited) sir," replied Greysia and Apriyani.

Even so, Jokowi is grateful that Greysia and Apriyani were ultimately able to win the match and bring home the gold medal. He said all Indonesians were proud of Greysia and Apriyani's accomplishments. "But the second set, I saw that it was much calmer. Congratulations to the coach too. Greetings from all the people of Indonesia who are very proud, very happy, everyone. Proud of Grays and Apri . Congratulations once again. I'll be waiting at the Palace later, "he explained.

Greysia and Apriyani also expressed their gratitude for the support given by Jokowi and the Indonesian people. Happy smiles emanated from the faces of Greysia and Apriyani. "See you, sir," said Greysia and Apriyani.

