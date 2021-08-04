In last month’s cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replaced Harsh Vardhan as Union Science Minister with Jitendra Singh. Since Modi has always pulled the strings, it didn’t matter who his puppet would be. However, Vardhan was a minister of ministerial rank, while Singh is a minister of state. Even though it has science under its independent responsibility, indeed, the Ministry of Science and Technology has been demoted.

Just as well, because during Modis’ tenure as Prime Minister of India one thing was clear: the government’s agenda is determined much less by the work of ministries and much more by what the leader has to do. So it does not matter who heads the Ministry of Science: Modi has the last and only word. In fact, even when the Ministry had Vardhan at the helm, it wasn’t like big things were happening, and there is no reason to expect to be any different from Jitendra Singh.

(The same goes for Mansukh Mandaviya, the new minister who succeeded Vardhan as head of the Ministry of Health: in 2019, Mandaviya established himself as a yesman when he tweeted than generic drugs are commonly called Modicins.)

Evidence of Singh’s qualifications for the job came earlier than expected. On August 2, he said an event organized by Vijnan Bharti, the scientific front of the RSS, that when Modi went to Katra Vaishno Devi station in Jammu and Kashmir to inaugurate it in 2014, the Prime Minister had the idea to install solar panels there because that the day was sunny. When I was talking about scientific temperament, coming straight from contemporary times, in my opinion one of the most outstanding examples of scientific temperament around us today is none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, Singh noted. Are we doing science when the room is dark and we flip the switch?

It must be said that the term scientific temperament in the Indian Constitution is associated with Jawaharlal Nehru, and perhaps it is Singhs and Modis, an annual attempt to appropriate the term. But the problem is that no one in Hindutva’s world has a good, bad or indifferent view of Nehru, and that includes our prime minister, wrote Aakar Patel in Chronicle of the Deccan earlier this year. This may be the problem with science: the Modi government has always been blind to everything beyond which will keep him in power. When he saw science, he only saw the part of science that had successfully entered his field of view because it could be traded for something like commerce, diplomacy, industrialism, crony capitalism, whatever.

Remember how the Modi government took credit for the anti-satellite missile test in early 2019, in a two-pronged strategy to impress the masses ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and to circumvent the Commission ban election on television time since the end of the election campaign?

In that vein, it’s curious why Singh also didn’t mention Modis’ idea of ​​using wind turbines to extract water from the air or when he claimed credit for Balakot’s airstrikes in avoiding Pakistani radars because he gave the green light in the middle of the rain. Or how, under the scientific leadership of Modis, the Ministry of Environment became a one-stop-shop authorization system for projects aimed at destroying India’s environmental health. Or that Modi promoted the pseudoscience-filled AYUSH department in a ministry shortly after taking office in 2014.

This is also why the current crop of Indian rulers has constantly confused pseudoscience with science: getting their mouths talking will make them headlines and keep their names in the public consciousness, and help promote themselves to top ranks in India. signaling that they are also capable of spitting nonsense. They didn’t care about science, scientific temperament or just be a scientist. Science is untenable for them, even invalid, because it refuses to bend around Modi.

Modi has funded the development of Covaxin and the production of Covishield at his facilities in a particular way, as not supporting these COVID-19 vaccines would have caused him to lose power. Prior to that, he and his colleagues had approved the use of a multitude of drugs to treat COVID-19, without any evidence and without critical questions about their safety. They also took credit for funding Gaganyaan and built the tallest statue in the world to boast of their self-proclaimed greatness, just as Modi authorized the Kumbh Melas. shahi snans arrive before calling, towards the end, that people observe the event only symbolically.

They haven’t recognized the fundamentals of science on one end and they haven’t realized where science ends at the other. For example, during the August 2 event where Singh spoke, he said MP Gandhi was using ahimsa as a scientific tool for biological warfare! (Listen from 5504.)

When Gandhi fights for freedom, it is acceptable biological warfare, but when Indian scientists study samples of the Nipah virus, his anti-national biological warfare because scientists are working is impractical.

What Singh lacks is for Gandhis to experience the truth as it was, were impregnated with what Michel Foucault later called biopolitics a political rationality which takes as its subject the administration of life and populations (The source). Science alone tells us nothing about Gandhi’s policy (he was also anti-vaccine, for example); we also need social science, but this is a subject for which the BJP had a bit of patience.

There had been rumors that on this Independence Day, the country’s 75th, the Prime Minister would announce the (preordained) success of India’s first manned space flight mission from the summit of Red Fort, but the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to it. (Ahead of last year’s Independence Day, Indian Medical Research Council chief Balram Bhargava made a fool of himself as he demanded that Covaxins’ Phase 3 trials end in just two months, presumably for give Modi something to take on August 15.)

It looks like the newly demoted Department of Science and Technology (DST) is trying to do its part to help. From this week, the DST has planned 75 weeks of events, until August 15, 2022, in what it calls the Aazaadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav (Mega-festival of independence nectar). With the expected fixation on 75 and its insane derivatives (e.g. 750 popular science articles, 7,500 participants), the proposed plan follows the usual pattern: announce the events of the big bang, constrain the participation of autonomous institutions and do no effort to measure results. But it still looks good.

Here’s the catch, however:

Aside from ideas, achievements and resolution, whatever that means, none of the themes offered are scientific, let alone the first: India’s stature (or Bharats) as Vishva Guru is a lie. Even the point of celebrating unsung heroes deserves suspicion, as the government can dig up an ideologue or an obscure sage and install him as the true creator of an old idea. And since Independence 1.0 was our freedom from subjugation, Independence 2.0 may just be a formal recognition of our independence from critical thinking.

Let’s keep calm and swallow the Modicine.