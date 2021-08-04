Xi shares congratulations with Erdogan on 50th anniversary of relationship





Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged congratulatory messages on Wednesday on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In his message, Xi said that Sino-Turkish relations have developed steadily over the past 50 years. Since establishing a strategic cooperation relationship in 2010, bilateral exchanges and cooperation have proceeded in an orderly manner, he added. Xi stressed the mutual support between the two sides in the fight against COVID-19 since last year and fruitful cooperation in the field of vaccines, stressing that the friendship between the two peoples has deepened. Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of Sino-Turkish relations and stands ready to make joint efforts with Erdogan to understand and support each other on matters concerning the fundamental interests of each other, accelerate the alignment of development strategies and promote the steady development of Sino-Turkish strategic cooperation relationship. Erdogan said in his message that there is a good basis for developing mutually beneficial relations between Turkey and China. Huge progress has been made in bilateral cooperation in various fields such as trade, investment, transport and tourism over the past half century, he noted. The two countries have promoted strategic cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, with positive impacts at regional and global levels, said the Turkish president. He praised the solidarity and mutual aid between the two parties in the fight against the pandemic. Turkey attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and will continue to promote their strategic cooperation, he said. China and Turkey established diplomatic relations on August 4, 1971. Bilateral trade volume reached $ 24.08 billion in 2020, making China Turkey’s second largest trading partner and largest import supplier, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Read more: Turkey-China Relations: Fifty Years of Respect and Friendship Xi Jinping hails strong resilience and potential for Sino-Turkish cooperation (Cover: Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is in Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on May 13, 2017. / Xinhua)

