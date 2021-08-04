A second official VIPBrexit jet painted in the Union Flag livery will cost taxpayers up to $ 75 million over the next five years after being purchased through the same company in charge of the Grande’s hotel quarantine system. -Brittany Covid.

The Cabinet Office yesterday confirmed the cost of $ 15 million per year for the 11-month-old Airbus A321 which is to be used to transport Prime Minister Boris Johnson, senior ministers and the royal family on official engagements around the world.

The plane, which would have cost just 79 moves if purchased directly from Airbus, was acquired through a contract awarded to a subsidiary of Corporate Travel Management Ltd (CTM), the Australian company which is also responsible for overseeing the controversial Covid hotel quarantine system that charges 1,750 per adult at home. arrivals in Great Britain of the countries of the red list.

The quarantine contract is the second emergency Covid-related project awarded to the company. He was previously selected to coordinate nearly 200 repatriation flights for 38,000 British citizens stranded abroad at the start of the pandemic.

CTM founder Jamie Pherous said last year the company was appointed to handle repatriation flights after someone close to Mr Johnson called him saying: We have this problem, can- will you solve it for us?

It is understood that the Airbus contract was awarded as part of a separate framework procurement contract for government travel established prior to the pandemic.

Last night, Labor deputy head Angela Rayner asked the Cabinet Office to release all correspondence relating to the contract award.

The A321 is the second so-called Brexit jet to be acquired by the government alongside an RAFVoyagerVespina aircraft that has received a 900,000 paint job to ensure it wears the Grande’s red, white and blue livery. -Brittany designed to help promote the UK post-Brexit and overseas trade missions. The A321 received the same paint job at an undisclosed cost.

When the existence of the Airbus was revealed earlier this year, it sparked furious questions from environmentalists and opposition parties about why Britain needs two large official planes for use. dignitaries the same year it hosted the COP26 conference to fight the climate crisis.

Downing Street initially declined to disclose the rental price of the A321, but it has now been forced to admit the cost after details of the contract have been quietly made public in recent weeks.

Yesterday the government insisted that the jets represent good value for money compared to the high cost of ad hoc leasing of planes for official flights, with the Airbus intended to be widely used for short flights. and medium-haul, where it would be significantly cheaper than Voyager.

In a statement, the Cabinet Office said:[A321]The aircraft, with its Global Britain livery, will promote a strong image of the role the UK plays on the international stage when used by the Prime Minister, government ministers and senior royals. The $ 75 million contract reflects the maximum possible cost over five years.

Voyager will continue to be used by the Prime Minister, senior ministers and members of the royal family for long-haul flights.

theIThe newspaper revealed last month that, in fact, Voyager was only sent overseas in its promotional role once in the first five months of 2021, instead of being used in its role. Originally as a particularly eye-catching air-tanker for RAF fighters over the North Sea and during NATO exercises.

The Airbus, with the tail code G-XATW, has already been used on a number of short official trips, including Mr Johnson’s ferry to Newquay for the G7 summit in June. But it was also used in June to take Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabon on a long-haul tour of the Far East.

The 75m contract for the A321, awarded last November but made public only in May, was first revealed by Andy Netherwood, defense commentator and former RAF transport pilot, who criticized the delay caught in the revelation of its cost.

He said: Ministers need safe and fast air transport. However, the government should be transparent and fair to the taxpayers who actually pay for it.

The contract titled Provision of Public Sector Air Capability stipulated that the Airbus was to be for the exclusive use of the government due to its unique livery, adding that the customer was continually under scrutiny in the way it travels due to the large user base, high percentage of executives, and wealthy areas that its staff visit.

Ms Rayner, who is also Phantom Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said I: The Government must publish all correspondence relating to this contract so that we can see why and how this contract was awarded to this firm. If nothing suspicious has happened, they have nothing to hide.

Stewart Hosie MP, the SNP shadow cabinet spokesperson, said: There are already serious questions facing the Conservatives about using millions of pounds of taxpayer dollars for this vanity project.

A Whitehall source said CTM correctly awarded the contract for the Airbus after going through due diligence checks and was selected before the pandemic as one of many suppliers for the government’s travel needs. It is understood that CTM subcontracts the operation of the aircraft to a specialist British charter operator, Titan Airways.

CTM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.