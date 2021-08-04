Art 370 canceled, but how many Pandits have returned: Omar | India News







In an interview with Times Now, he said the government did not address the issue of the migration of Pandits from Kashmir despite the removal of Section 370. You explained how the Pandits from Kashmir were forcibly removed of Kashmir. It’s been two years since section 370 was deleted, how many pundits from Kashmir have been able to return to Kashmir?

Omar, who along with his father Farooq Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi just five days before J & K’s special status was removed in 2019, said he had no idea things were about to change even after meeting the Prime Minister.

Almost everyone was taken by surprise. Only a handful of people knew about it before it was implemented. Some in the media have been informed. We haven't been told about it at all, Omar said.

Omar, who remained in detention for 234 days, said his view of the country had not changed. I do not hold the country responsible for what happened. But maybe I don’t have as much faith in the institutions as I should have been or should have been.

When asked if he included the courts when he spoke about institutions, he replied: the fact that nothing has happened in our petition for two years would make me critical. But I cannot separate myself from the almost two-year reality of a Covid pandemic that has affected the functioning of courts everywhere. So, am I disappointed that the Supreme Court did not find the time to start hearing our petition? Absoutely! But do I understand the circumstances prevailing in the country? Yes! There will come a time when, despite these circumstances, the Supreme Court will be expected to commence hearings.

Asked about the accusations that he was sailing on two boats via the Kashmir issue, he said: We were still in the Hindustan boat. But before we embarked, there were promises made by the Indian government. He added: We are angry that India did not keep its promise.

