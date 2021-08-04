In letter to Hammad Azhar, SAPM Tabish Gauhar calls for “structural reforms” in the energy sector – Pakistan





Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Energy and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar, in a letter to Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, urged that strategies be defined and that “comprehensive and structural reforms” be undertaken to meet the challenges of the energy sector.

The four-page letter, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, is titled “Beyond Proposed Strategic Lines of Work for Fighting Energy Fires” and was also sent to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin, Planning, Minister of Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, who is also Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) and Secretaries of Petroleum and electricity, contrary to the usual practice, as such letters are sent only to the minister or secretary concerned.

In the letter, Gauhar stressed the need to make substantial progress on the 1,100 kilometer long gas pipeline from Port Qasim to Karachi to Lahore and to work in this regard with the relevant Russian consortium over the next two months. The prime minister’s aide called the measure “critical to Pakistan’s energy security”.

In my humble opinion, this gas pipeline project should be financed by the Rs 321 billion Gas Infrastructure Development Cess funds already raised from the public for this purpose and not by debt and third party equity which will add to the bill. gas consumers, ”he suggested.

He added that “the Pakistani people should not pay twice for the same good.

Gauhar warned that by giving the Russians the right to veto over [the] Design and construction [of the pipeline], it is almost inevitable that they (the Russians) will go for the larger diameter pipe (56 inches) which our Sui companies have no history of when, according to our local analysis, we can meet the expected gas demand for the next 10 months. 15 years with a relatively smaller diameter pipeline (42 inches) at a potentially lower initial project cost (savings of up to $ 500 million) and a faster timeline (2023 vs. 2024 completion).

Improve supply and demand management

Regarding power cuts, he stressed that recent challenges on the supply side have again highlighted the “fragility” of the energy ecosystem at peak times, notwithstanding the “overcapacity” syndrome.

In this regard, he suggested that Pakistan accelerate the privatization of public sector power plants.

He further pointed out that there is a long-standing demand for a centralized energy and oil “planning cell” for more accurate supply and demand forecasts based on an econometric modeling exercise or data-driven.

Further, the Prime Minister’s Assistant urged the Minister of Energy to “commit an independent audit of those thermal PPIs (independent power plants) which were not available when we needed them most and yet charge payments. of take-or-pay capacity throughout the year.

Petroleum sector

Regarding the oil sector, Gauhar stressed that “there is a serious problem of human resources and governance in the oil division”.

He said in the letter that while the problem may not be apparent, it is “having a direct negative impact on its policy-making and oversight functions (of the Petroleum Division) on the upstream segments, intermediate and downstream “.

In addition, he also called for some key structural changes, including the transfer of various regulatory functions from the Petroleum Division to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and the future Exploration and Exploration Regulatory Authority. the production.

The prime minister’s assistant also wrote about liquefied petroleum gas, electricity sector circular debt and other key issues in the letter.

According to sources in the Cabinet division, a meeting chaired by Asad Umar was also held on Monday to consider Gauhar’s recommendations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1638735 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos