Turkish inflation at its highest for two years





Turkish inflation jumped to 18.95% in July, the country’s statistical authority said on Tuesday. This is an increase from 17.53% in June and the highest inflation rate the country has seen in two years. Once again, food prices are rising sharply: food and non-alcoholic beverages are up 24.92 percent. It is at a time when nearly a third of the country’s population lives below the poverty line and cannot afford the necessities. Transportation rose 24.62%, and furniture and household equipment rose 22.7% last month. A sharp increase in energy prices also contributed to the rise. On Thursday, the Central Bank of Turkey raised its year-end inflation forecast to 14.1% for 2021, from 12.2% in its previous report. All in all, while the BCT revised its inflation forecasts as expected, the trajectory is relatively optimistic compared to the current market consensus, despite strong favorable base effects in the second half of the year. The policy stance, on the other hand, has remained in line with what was set at the last MPC meeting, focusing on the positive real policy rate. The BCT will likely focus on the right time for a first rate cut, with difficult inflation dynamics, fragile capital flows and the exchange rate outlook keeping the bank cautious going forward, analysts commented. of ING. On a monthly basis, the consumer price index climbed 1.80% in July. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused structural factors of causing inflation to rise and is determined to cut interest rates as soon as possible, a move he says will reduce inflation. In fact, the Turkish lira appreciated slightly following the announcement, with analysts now believing that it will be impossible for the central bank to cut interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting in September. On Wednesday, however, the lira fell back to around 10 to the euro. It looks like the central bank’s promise to keep real rates positive will be tested with the overall rate very likely to exceed the policy rate by 19%, BlueBay Asset Management’s Tim Ash said in a tweet. Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu maintained his forecast of annual inflation falling to 12.1 percent by the end of the year. Analysts, however, have reached a consensus that year-end inflation will be at least 15 to 16 percent. The Inflation Research Group, an independent group of academics, has determined that the real inflation rate in Turkey is closer to 40%. The group’s index is based on price data collected from online retailers and updated several times a day, explains Veysel Ulusoy, the academic leading the project. Its basket of goods largely overlaps that of TurkStat, but excludes items like alcohol, education and health, where the government is able to control prices, Economist reported. The Turkish government is seeking to suppress the group and is suing it.

