Thursday marks the second anniversary since President of India RamNathKovindre revoked the special status of Kashmir under Article 370 ofConstitution of IndiaIndeed, the movement ended the autonomy of Kashmir and made Kashmir a Union territory equal in status to Delhi orAndaman and Nicobar Islands. While the international community widely condemned India’s move and Pakistan reacted with outrage, both countries acted out of ignorance.Noted, the Constitution of India classified Articles 370 and 371 as temporary, transitional and special, meaning that they were never intended to be permanent. Technically speaking, the actions of Indian governments were legal. While the change of status meant the application of the Indian constitution and 890 central laws in Jammu-Kashmir, many of them brought about a gradual change, including theListed Caste and the Listed Tribes Lawwhich prohibited targeting and atrocities against lower castes; the Law on the Protection of Whistleblowers and the Law on the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education.as Human Rights Watchignoring such changes suggests that they prioritize politics over their founding principles.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s complaints were hypocritical: it had imposed state controlon Gilgit-Baltistan, a region of Kashmir occupied by Pakistan. Nor did the Indian governments’ move come out of nowhere: India’s own war on terror, necessitated by Pakistan’s sponsorship and support for Kashmiri terrorism, made the move necessary.terrorism in Jammu and Kashmirby more than half of 455 to 211 in the 402 days before compared to the same period after the repeal of section 370. Equally important, there was a 40 percent drop in the involvement of Kashmiri youth in terrorist attacks. The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and with the empowerment of US special envoys to the Taliban made the Indian decision to premonitiously change the status of Kashmir, given the virtual certainty that Afghanistan will soon return to a depth strategic for a myriad of anti-Western and anti-Indian terrorist groups.

India accompanied the initial announcement of the change of status with a crackdown that the WestThe politiciansandhuman rights activistswidely condemned. First impressions count. ManyprogressiveThe politiciansin Washington and well-meaning officials in Europe assume that the measures that accompanied the change of status remain unchanged and that Kashmir is, for the most part, under military rule.

Subsequent developments, however, tell a different story. In October 2019, the Blocks (vaguely rural counties) held their first-ever elections in which residents chose 310 block development council chairs from among 1,092 candidates. The polls were popular with a 98% turnout, possibly because they were so local, though some criticspoured cold wateron the numbers. While such criticism is legitimate, the accomplishment is real.

Indian investment is also not only in the symbolism of elections; the national government has put its money where its mouth is. He started working forconnect Jammu and Kashmir to the national railwayand inaugurated seventeen power projects that are expected to generate 3,500 megawatts of electricity for the territory within four years, the equivalent of the Hoover Dam. In March 2021, Indian Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharamanannouncementa budget of 14.6 billion dollars for the territory, 37% of which has been allocated by the government to development and infrastructure up to the level of the district and the borough council.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has alsosigned a memorandum of understandingwith the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India to help move regional products across India and abroad. This could triple the take-home pay for farmers.

Within progressive political circles, there is a disorderly syndrome towards Narendra Modi which predates his rise to the post of Prime Minister of India and which lies in animosity towards the Bharatiya Janata Party. While not all of their criticisms of Modi are unfair, that doesn’t mean every action taken by his administration should automatically be condemned. The revocation of Section 370 was controversial, but it did not happen in a vacuum. While much of the world treated him with disgrace two years ago, subsequent events show that the Indian governments’ decision was both wise and prescient.

Michael Rubin is a resident researcher at the American Enterprise Institute. You can follow him on Twitter: @ mrubin1971.

Image: Reuters

