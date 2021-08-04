Boris Johnson in Scotland: PM is “absolutely right” to reject Nicola Sturgeon’s invitation





BORIS Johnson was “absolutely right” to decline an invitation to meet Nicola Sturgeon in person on her trip to Scotland, said Douglas Ross.

The Prime Minister is visiting Scotland today, but so far few details have been revealed about his trip.

However, the leader of the Scottish Conversations has confirmed that he will meet Mr Johnson today and tomorrow. The Prime Minister invited him to talks at Bute House to discuss the coronavirus and the recovery from the pandemic. But Mr Johnson turned it down, while insisting he wanted to set up a face-to-face meeting with Ms Sturgeon and the other decentralized leaders soon. READ MORE: Boris Johnson turns down Nicola Sturgeon’s invitation to Bute House Asked about the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland decision, the Douglas Ross said Mr Johnson was “absolutely right”. He said: “I am meeting him today and I am going to visit him tomorrow. “She sent her invitation to the Prime Minister via Twitter… I don’t know if he received it before everyone else on Twitter. “His answer was absolutely correct, Nicola Sturgeon had agreed with the Prime Minister that the governments of the United Kingdom would meet… this is the right approach to take and this is the agreement reached recently. “There is an ongoing dialogue between the Scottish and UK governments. In a letter to Ms Sturgeon, the Prime Minister wrote: “As I noted during our last meeting, I wish to arrange a face-to-face meeting with you and the other Prime Ministers and Deputy Prime Minister to benefit from the discussions. constructive sessions that we have had. earlier this summer. “We then agreed that we should establish a structured forum for continued engagement between government and devolved administrations to achieve tangible results for the benefit of people across the UK. “There is a lot to discuss for us as all parts of the UK work together on our common priority to recover from the pandemic. “I understand our officials have made good progress on the details of this since our last conversation. “I especially want us to work closely on the vaccination booster campaign this fall, which will be crucial as we continue to fight the pandemic. “The UK Government has purchased millions of vaccines for the whole of the UK and we look forward to working with the Scottish Government as we roll out booster shots as advised by JCVI. ” He added: “The UK government is working closely with the decentralized Scottish government on a variety of different issues. “I know you meet regularly with the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, but I look forward to meeting you soon and working together for the benefit of people from all parts of our country.” In 2019 Mr Johnson was booed by protesters in Edinburgh as he arrived at Bute House for talks with Ms Sturgeon. Earlier in the program, Mr Ross said he was “still particularly worried about young people wearing masks when they return to school later this month.” He added: “They’ve already had a year and a half of disrupted learning… we need to look at how this impacts all students. ” Mr Ross was also asked if the UK government would offer support on leave if local lockdowns were imposed in Scotland in the future. He said: ‘The UK government will seek to support individuals and businesses here in Scotland, as they did during the pandemic. “My reading is that the UK government will continue to support businesses and individuals if necessary, but we are in a much better position than a few months ago due to the success of the vaccination program.”

