US President Not Calling Pakistani Prime Minister Is Above My Understanding, Says NSA





National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf. File photo Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf gives an interview with the Financial Times. If a phone call is a concession, if a security relationship is a concession, Pakistan has options, “Moeed Yusuf said. A US official said President Biden will speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan when the time is right. true.

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has said Washington’s lack of initiative in interacting with Islamabad is beyond his comprehension.

The President of the United States has not spoken to the Prime Minister about a country as important as the United States itself says is decisive in some cases, in some ways in Afghanistan we have a hard time understanding the signal , is not it ? Yusuf told the Financial Times in an interview with the Pakistani Embassy in Washington.

We have been told that every time. . . [the phone call] will happen, its technical or other reasons. But frankly, people don’t believe it. ”

Although the United States has requested Pakistan’s help in stopping the advance of the Taliban as US troops withdraw from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden has yet to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Imran. Khan.

Yusuf, who has expressed his displeasure over Washington’s cold shoulder, said: “If a phone call is a concession, if a security relationship is a concession, Pakistan has options. “

In response to the NSA complaint, a senior official in the Biden administration clarified: There are still a number of world leaders that President Biden has not yet been able to speak to personally. He looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Khan when the time is right.

Yusuf is currently in Washington discussing the Afghan issue as US troops withdraw from Afghanistan. He is part of a delegation including the head of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

Let me be adamant if the prime minister hadn’t asked me and the delegation to be here, we wouldn’t have been here, Yusuf said.

NSA Moeed discusses Afghan peace with US counterpart

On July 30, Yusuf discussed the current situation in Afghanistan with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan and stressed the need for an urgent reduction in violence in the country.

After the meeting, he tweeted, had a positive follow-up meeting with the NSA @ JakeSullivan46 today in Washington. Took stock of the progress made since our meeting in Geneva and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. “

He also said that they agreed to maintain the momentum of the Pak-US bilateral cooperation.

The US official also took to the microblogging website to post a statement about the meeting. We discussed the urgent need for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan and a negotiated political settlement of the conflict, he said.

No appeal doesn’t mean US-Pakistan relations aren’t good: US diplomat

On July 30, US spokesperson for the Office of International Media Engagement, London-based Zed Tarar, said that no phone call from the US president to the Pakistani prime minister for more than six months does not mean that the relationship Pakistani-Americans are not performing well.

Officials from both administrations are in regular contact and cooperate at different levels, as usual. I don’t want to go into the logistics of the phone call business. Just days ago, the United States gave Pakistan three million doses of the vaccine as a sign of goodwill, Tarar said, during an interaction with Pakistani media.

The diplomat said US-Pakistan relations are based on mutual respect and the two countries have an old friendship. He said that these are the actions that speak and are reflected in the relations between the two countries.

