Explanation: What is China’s ‘countryside-style’ carbon reduction
BEIJING, Aug.4 (Reuters) – China’s top decision-making body said last Friday it would continue its cutting-edge carbon and carbon neutrality plans in an “orderly” manner and correct any carbon cuts “campaign type” by local governments. Read more
The announcement fueled concerns that the world’s biggest polluter could renege on its climate commitments, with analysts expecting China to slow down some aggressive measures to cut carbon emissions from heavy industry as it tries to balance its climate goals with economic stability.
WHAT IS “CAMPAIGN STYLE” CARBON REDUCTION?
The Politburo first used the term carbon reduction “in the countryside” on Friday, echoing a statement made by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on July 21 that it would “avoid” one size fits all “campaign type” carbon reduction and measures.
In response to Reuters’ request to explain what carbon reduction “in the countryside” means, the NDRC said it would address the “complex” issue in more detail in due course.
Beijing, concerned about economic disruptions, appears to be trying to curb provincial authorities who have sought to clamp down on large emitters and support green projects while blocking energy-intensive developments.
State News Agency Xinhua said in an editorial on Saturday that some regions chanted slogans without taking concrete steps to reduce emissions, while others were overzealous in implementing their policies. policies and potentially endangering economic stability.
“This type of campaign-type carbon reduction lacks comprehensive planning … and may even affect the normal development of the economy,” Xinhua warned.
HOW IS CHINA REDUCING EMISSIONS?
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced last year that the country will peak in carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. read more
Many local governments, industry associations and companies have followed suit with their own carbon wishes, with or without detailed implementation plans. No comprehensive Beijing schema has been released.
Some sectors, such as the steel industry which accounts for around 15% of China’s total carbon emissions, have ordered factories to cut production in order to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Some regions have hampered the development of energy-intensive industries, such as coal, chemicals and petrochemicals.
Prices for steel products plunged more than 6% on Monday following the Politburo’s announcement, while thermal coal, vital for power generation, fell 5.8%, with investors betting that restrictions on steel production and coal mining would be relaxed.
China’s electricity industry, which relies heavily on coal, accounts for 40% of energy-related carbon emissions.
The country has tried to reduce coal mining and combustion and slow the construction of coal-fired power plants in recent years, and has encouraged the use of renewable energy by setting clean energy targets for grid companies. local. Read more
NATIONAL CHESS GAME
The Politburo said on Friday it had to play a “national chess game” that balances the needs of the economy with Beijing’s climate goals.
For some, such comments indicate “setbacks in climate dynamics generated by the announcement of carbon neutrality,” said Li Shuo, senior climate advisor for the environmental group Greenpeace.
The Economic Daily, backed by the state council, said in a comment on Sunday that China needs major technological breakthroughs before renewables can replace coal as the dominant energy source.
“It is not advisable to shut down coal-fired power plants too quickly in the short term, otherwise it could affect energy security,” he said.
A Chinese central bank official also warned in February of the systemic financial risks associated with any hasty exit from high-carbon industries.
“Persist in a game of chess across the country, coordinate, reduce carbon in an orderly and scientific manner, and we will win the tough battle of peak carbon and carbon neutrality,” the Xinhua editorial commentary said.
Reporting by Muyu Xu, Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Additional reports from Leng Cheng; Editing by Gavin Maguire and Sonali Paul
